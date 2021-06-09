5 unforgettable pedestrians in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has an array of NPCs who serve as memorable pedestrians that interact with the player. For all intents and purposes, pedestrians are labeled as unnamed NPCs that the player may encounter in the game.

This article will take a look at five types of pedestrians that GTA San Andreas players fondly remember. (This list will not include five specific pedestrian models. Instead, it will feature five pedestrian types.)

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

5 memorable pedestrians in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Elvis impersonators

Elvis impersonators are regular NPCs that look like legendary American musician Elvis Presley. Compared to regular pedestrians, they are unlikely to commit crimes or do anything interesting.

These impersonators are only found in Las Venturas.

#4 - Crack Dealers

Crack dealers in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

Crack dealers are one of the most common characters seen in GTA San Andreas. The first thing that players will notice about crack dealers is their tendency to cross their hands near their waist. These NPCs also frequently interact with other pedestrians in GTA San Andreas.

Killing crack dealers is one of the best ways to make money in GTA San Andreas since they drop far more cash than most pedestrians do.

CJ will always deny a crack dealer's offer. These dealers don't take too kindly to CJ's rejection and may shoot him as a result.

#3 - Prostitutes

Prostitutes that spawned in GTA San Andreas thanks to a cheat code (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA San Andreas introduced the vehicle-based side mission known as pimping. This was the first time that a player could willingly pimp out prostitutes in a GTA title.

Prostitutes are found nearly everywhere within GTA San Andreas. There is even a cheat code that turns all pedestrians into pimps and prostitutes. Of course, many players remember how they can pay for a prostitute's services and kill them to get their money back.

Even if a player doesn't use their services, their appearance and walking animation make them stick out in GTA San Andreas. They're also one of the very few pedestrian types to interact with CJ in a positive manner.

#2 - Grove Street Families

Some GSF pedestrians in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are three different variations for Grove Street Families (GSF) gang members. Regardless of the variation, these GSF members can be recruited by CJ to help him out with certain missions.

Of course, Grove Street is the most important street in GTA San Andreas. This, in turn, makes these NPCs some of the most prominent ones found in the game.

The GSF members are frequently seen during GTA San Andreas missions. Some even help Big Smoke, proving that not all of them are loyal to CJ or Grove Street.

#1 - Cops

Police beating up a random pedestrian in a police station in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

No NPC is more hated by GTA San Andreas players than cops. They are pedestrians that are found everywhere in the game. They are far more common than soldiers, FBI agents, or S.W.A.T. agents.

There are many variations of cops found in GTA San Andreas, so some players are bound to remember certain types more than others, depending on where they prefer to cause havoc.

Unsurprisingly, cops play a crucial role in many GTA San Andreas missions. Ignoring Officers Tenpenny and Pulaski, regular cops show up in many GTA San Andreas missions where the player is scripted to get a Wanted Level (or if they accidentally do so).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh