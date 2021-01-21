Where is Grove Street on the GTA 5 map?

There are only a handful of locations in gaming history that have been loved as much as Grove Street from GTA San Andreas.

Home to the Grove Street Families and CJ, the neighborhood holds many fond memories for fans of the GTA series.

When the news broke that GTA 5 would be set in the state of San Andreas yet again and Los Santos was going to be at the center of it once more, fans couldn't wait to get back to Grove Street.

Seeing the familiar neighborhood given the HD treatment was something the fans had been looking forward to for ages, and they were not disappointed. GTA 5, in all its HD glory and detail, brought back a version of Grove Street fans appreciated.

Grove Street on the GTA 5 map

Image via GTA Wiki Fandom

During the events of GTA 5's Story Mode, players get to visit Grove Street in the course of scripted mission sequences. If the player pays close attention to their surroundings, they will spot a few familiar facing roaming about.

As a great nod to the OG, Grand Theft Auto 5 features three characters who look very similar to the famous trio from the 2004 game. During the mission, Hood Safari, Trevor, Franklin, and Lamar head down to Grove Street to do a narcotics deal but end up in a massive shootout.

As the trio are pulling up to the familiar cul de scan, three men on bikes wearing the Grove Street Families green, and one with a white tank top, can be seen riding away.

Image via WatchBeforeYouBuy, YouTube

For players who've played San Andreas, just that information is enough indication as to the implied identity of the three men. While it isn't possible for two people in the trio to have been present in Los Santos in 2013 after the events of San Andreas, it is still a nice little nod.

Fans, however well they know the neighborhood, might have a tough time locating it since the scope of GTA 5's map is much larger than San Andreas'. Grove Street is present in Davis, Los Santos, which is in the southern part of Los Santos.

