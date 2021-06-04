5 of the most popular cheat codes found throughout the GTA series

The GTA series has been home to some of the most fun cheat codes, some of which stand out more than others.

Although cheat codes often have some side effects associated with them, they're still a blast to use for many GTA fans. Some of them are incredibly minor in scope, whereas other cheat codes change the game drastically. Naturally, there are also some noteworthy cheat codes in the middle.

Five of the most popular cheat codes found throughout the GTA series

#5 - Weapons Set

Some cheat codes reduce the need to find weapons normally (Image via GTA Wiki)

Weapons Set has existed as a cheat code in most GTA games. It practically reduces the need for players to visit an Ammu-Nation or wait until they unlock the weapons normally in their playthroughs.

Instead, they can just use one of the many Weapons Set cheat codes out there. Some Weapons Set cheat codes give the players all of the basic weapons they would find in the early game, but it's usually the late game weapons players love to get.

Fortunately, there are Advanced Weapons Set cheat codes they can use for that. It's fun to destroy the early game of any GTA title with these blatantly overpowered weapons, especially if the player loves to go on a rampage. Some games remove weapons after getting Wasted, so this cheat code is a good solution to that problem.

#4 - Decrease Wanted Level/Lock Wanted Level

Both of these two cheat codes often coexist with one another in the many GTA games they show up in. The former gets rid of any annoying Wanted Level, whereas the latter can prevent the player from obtaining one in the first place.

The latter cheat code is especially nice if the player is playing GTA San Andreas and wishes to explore San Fierro and Las Venturas early. While they could do so in certain missions (as Wanted Levels are disabled in some of them), it's also enjoyable to have another method of exploring these regions without a four-star Wanted Level.

#3 - Pedestrians Riot

Pedestrians Riot is a fun cheat code that just makes all of the normally defenseless pedestrians a lot more aggressive. Combining this with some cheat codes that give them weapons can make a GTA game feel like a warzone.

It changes the core gameplay of GTA's freemode style quite a bit. Usually, these cheat codes can only be turned off by resetting the game, but their fun factor more than makes up for that.

#2 - Health Cheats (Including Unlimited Health)

There are many variations of health cheat codes found throughout the GTA series. Some, like "1-999-724-654-5537" give the player invincibility in GTA 5, whereas others like "aspirine" give the player their health back in GTA Vice City.

Different games handle the cheat code differently, but it's still incredibly useful to use when a player is messing around with cheat codes. Sometimes, respawning takes too long and it puts the player in an undesirable location.

Likewise, some players might just hate a particular mission. In this scenario, just cheating to get by it is good enough for them. Of course, this cheat is sometimes lumped together with free armor, so that's a nice bonus in and of itself.

#1 - Spawn Rhino

Spawning a Rhino is always fun (Image via libertycity.net)

Spawning a Rhino is practically mandatory for anybody who has used cheat codes in the GTA series. In the single-player GTA games, the Rhino tank is one of the best vehicles around. Its durability is god-tier, and it's one of the very few weaponized vehicles in the games it appears in.

So many GTA players fondly remember activating the cheat code associated with spawning a Rhino, to go on a rampage culminating in yet another six-star Wanted Level. It's an easy vehicle to use, and it's undeniably fun as well.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

