GTA 5 is genuinely one of the best open-world games that you can play, even in 2020, nearly seven years after its release. Moreover, Rockstar Games' continued incorporation of cheat codes in their video games has always garnered a lot of fan appreciation.

While cheat codes were a major staple back in the day, with several iconic ones such as the Konami code, they are far less prominent now. However, Rockstar is one of the few Triple-A studios that still gives players the option to use cheat codes in their marquee title: Grand Theft Auto.

GTA 5 is rich with tons of fun and ridiculous cheat codes that let things get chaotic in Los Santos. Remember, to use cheat codes on the Xbox One, players need only input the correct button presses on the controller.

GTA 5 cheats for Xbox One

Player character cheats in GTA 5:

Invincibility : RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y Max Health and Armor : B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB Raise Wanted Level : RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level : RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Fast Run : Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X Fast Swim : LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT Recharge Ability : A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Weapon cheats and others in GTA 5:

Weapons : Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LBSuper JumpLEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RTMoon GravityLEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LBSuper JumpLEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RTMoon GravityLEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT Explosive Melee : RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Explosive Bullets : RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB Flaming Bullets : LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB Slow Motion Aim : X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Advertisement

Game modifiers and weather cheats in GTA 5:

Change Weather : RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Slidey Cars : Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Vehicle cheats in GTA 5: