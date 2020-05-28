GTA 5: Full list of health cheats on PC
- GTA is one of the last few AAA franchises to still incorporate cheat codes within it's framework.
- Players can use these cheat codes to give themselves a buff or spawn a vehicle.
GTA is one of the last few modern AAA franchises that honour the tradition of the cheat code in video games, the majority of other big franchises have chosen to not incorporate cheat codes in their games anymore.
Players remember fondly the time, when they would note down cheat codes on a piece of paper somewhere for games like GTA: San Andreas, Max Payne, or Freedom Fighters.
Cheat Codes have always been a fun, beloved part of video games for the longest time but developers have chosen to not have them around in newer releases
GTA 5 stuck to its roots and gave the players plenty of cheat codes on PC, and even a way for Console players to use Cheats. It is one of the few AAA titles to incorporate cheat codes and other cheats.
You can use these cheats in GTA 5 to make the game easier, or just wackier.
Health and Other Cheats on GTA 5 PC
An added benefit for players playing GTA 5 on PC, using a keyboard and mouse is the ability to type in cheat codes instead of going through the alternate way that is longer.
GTA 5 Cheat Codes on PC:
Press the "~" key above TAB, to open the console, then type in these cheat codes.
- hothands - Explosive Melee Attack.
- skydive - Give Parachute.
- floater - Moon Gravity.
- liquor - Drunk Mode.
- powerup - Recharge Ability.
- slowmo - Slow Motion (enter 3 times for full effect).
- skyfall - Skyfall (launches you into the sky).
- bandit - Spawn BMX.
- comet - Comet.
- rocket - PCJ-600 Motorcycle.
- offroad - Sanchez Dirt Bike.
- rapidgt - Rapid GT.
- vinewood - Limo.
- trashed - Trashmaster.
- buzzoff - Buzzard Attack Helicopter.
- barnstorm - Stunt Plane.
- deadeye - Slow Motion Aiming (enter 3 times for full effect).
- painkiller - Invincibility.
- turtle - Max Health & Armor.
- catchme - Fast Run.
- fugitive - Raise Wanted Level.
- makeitrain - Change Weather.
- snowday - Slippery Cars Drifting.
- highex - Explosive bullets
- incendiary - Flaming bullets
- jrtalent - Director mode
- hoptoit - Super jump
- toolup - Give weapons and extra ammo
- gotgills - Faster swim
(source: cheatbook.de)
Alternatively, players can choose to use the Phone, to dial these numbers and activate cheats:
- Change weather - 468-555-0100
- Get a different selection of weapons - 486-555-0150
- Get a selection of weapons - 486-555-0100
- Raise wanted level - 267-555-0150
- Remove wanted level - 267-555-0100
- Restore armour - 362-555-0100
- Restore health, armor, and ammo - 482-555-0100
- Song information - 948-555-0100
- Spawn a Cognoscenti - 227-555-0142
- Spawn a Comet - 227-555-0175
- Spawn a Jetmax - 938-555-0100
- Spawn a Sanchez - 625-555-0150
- Spawn a SuperGT - 227-555-0168
- Spawn a Turismo - 227-555-0147
- Spawn an Annihiliator - 359-555-0100
- Spawn an FIB Buffalo - 227-555-0100
- Spawn an NRG-900 - 625-555-0100
- Spawn an Abigail - 346-555-0126
(source: cheatbook.de)