GTA 5: Full list of health cheats on PC

GTA is one of the last few modern AAA franchises that honour the tradition of the cheat code in video games, the majority of other big franchises have chosen to not incorporate cheat codes in their games anymore.

Players remember fondly the time, when they would note down cheat codes on a piece of paper somewhere for games like GTA: San Andreas, Max Payne, or Freedom Fighters.

Cheat Codes have always been a fun, beloved part of video games for the longest time but developers have chosen to not have them around in newer releases

GTA 5 stuck to its roots and gave the players plenty of cheat codes on PC, and even a way for Console players to use Cheats. It is one of the few AAA titles to incorporate cheat codes and other cheats.

You can use these cheats in GTA 5 to make the game easier, or just wackier.

Health and Other Cheats on GTA 5 PC

An added benefit for players playing GTA 5 on PC, using a keyboard and mouse is the ability to type in cheat codes instead of going through the alternate way that is longer.

GTA 5 Cheat Codes on PC:

Cheat Activated in GTA 5 PC

Press the "~" key above TAB, to open the console, then type in these cheat codes.

hothands - Explosive Melee Attack.

skydive - Give Parachute.

floater - Moon Gravity.

liquor - Drunk Mode.

powerup - Recharge Ability.

slowmo - Slow Motion (enter 3 times for full effect).

skyfall - Skyfall (launches you into the sky).

bandit - Spawn BMX.

comet - Comet.

rocket - PCJ-600 Motorcycle.

offroad - Sanchez Dirt Bike.

rapidgt - Rapid GT.

vinewood - Limo.

trashed - Trashmaster.

buzzoff - Buzzard Attack Helicopter.

barnstorm - Stunt Plane.

deadeye - Slow Motion Aiming (enter 3 times for full effect).

painkiller - Invincibility.

slowmo - Slow Down Gameplay.

turtle - Max Health & Armor.

catchme - Fast Run.

fugitive - Raise Wanted Level.

makeitrain - Change Weather.

snowday - Slippery Cars Drifting.

lawyerup - Lower wanted level

highex - Explosive bullets

incendiary - Flaming bullets

jrtalent - Director mode

hoptoit - Super jump

toolup - Give weapons and extra ammo

gotgills - Faster swim

Using the Phone to Enter Cheats in GTA 5

Alternatively, players can choose to use the Phone, to dial these numbers and activate cheats:

Change weather - 468-555-0100

Get a different selection of weapons - 486-555-0150

Get a selection of weapons - 486-555-0100

Raise wanted level - 267-555-0150

Remove wanted level - 267-555-0100

Restore armour - 362-555-0100

Restore health, armor, and ammo - 482-555-0100

Song information - 948-555-0100

Spawn a Cognoscenti - 227-555-0142

Spawn a Comet - 227-555-0175

Spawn a Jetmax - 938-555-0100

Spawn a Sanchez - 625-555-0150

Spawn a SuperGT - 227-555-0168

Spawn a Turismo - 227-555-0147

Spawn an Annihiliator - 359-555-0100

Spawn an FIB Buffalo - 227-555-0100

Spawn an NRG-900 - 625-555-0100

Spawn an Abigail - 346-555-0126

