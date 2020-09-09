GTA Vice City: PS4 Cheat Codes

GTA Vice City is perhaps the most talked-about game from the GTA franchise on the internet. The game is the subject of much adoration among the fanbase, making it arguably the most beloved title in the entire series.

The 80s setting of GTA Vice City allowed Rockstar Games to create a wonderful and nostalgic cityscape, complete with a wonderful soundtrack of the best hits. GTA Vice City was also fondly remembered for its inclusion of cheat codes. At the time of its release, cheat codes were still heavily prevalent.

GTA Vice City was also made available for the PS4 as part of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy. The game would then essentially be available on 3 generations of PlayStation consoles: PS2, PS3 and PS4.

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for PS4

GTA Vice City Weapons and Armour Cheat Codes:

All Weapons #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

All Weapons #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

All Weapons #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

GTA Vice City Gameplay Modifiers:

Black Cars: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Blow Up Cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Change Clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Commit Suicide: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Flying Cars: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Gals Drop Weapons: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X

Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Media Level Meter: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Pedestrian Attack: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)

GTA Vice City Pedestrian Cheats:

Pedestrian Riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Perfect Handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Pink Cars: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play As Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

GTA Vice City Character Switch Cheats:

Play As Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

Play As Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Play As Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Play As Love Fist Guy #1: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Play As Love Fist Guy #2: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

Play As Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

Play As Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play As Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

Play As Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheats:

Spawn A Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Spawn A Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Spawn A Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn A Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn A Hotring Racer #2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Spawn A Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn A Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn A Romero’s Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Spawn A Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Spawn A Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawns The Hot Ring Racer: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

GTA Vice City Weather Cheats: