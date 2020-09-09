GTA Vice City: PS4 Cheat Codes

GTA Vice City is perhaps the most talked-about game from the GTA franchise on the internet. The game is the subject of much adoration among the fanbase, making it arguably the most beloved title in the entire series.
The 80s setting of GTA Vice City allowed Rockstar Games to create a wonderful and nostalgic cityscape, complete with a wonderful soundtrack of the best hits. GTA Vice City was also fondly remembered for its inclusion of cheat codes. At the time of its release, cheat codes were still heavily prevalent.
GTA Vice City was also made available for the PS4 as part of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy. The game would then essentially be available on 3 generations of PlayStation consoles: PS2, PS3 and PS4.
GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for PS4
GTA Vice City Weapons and Armour Cheat Codes:
- All Weapons #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- All Weapons #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- All Weapons #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
GTA Vice City Gameplay Modifiers:
- Black Cars: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle
- Blow Up Cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- Change Clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right
- Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Commit Suicide: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
- Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
- Flying Cars: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Gals Drop Weapons: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X
- Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Media Level Meter: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Pedestrian Attack: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)
GTA Vice City Pedestrian Cheats:
- Pedestrian Riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)
- Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
- Perfect Handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Pink Cars: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Play As Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2
GTA Vice City Character Switch Cheats:
- Play As Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2
- Play As Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1
- Play As Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1
- Play As Love Fist Guy #1: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Play As Love Fist Guy #2: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1
- Play As Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle
- Play As Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Play As Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2
- Play As Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheats:
- Spawn A Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
- Spawn A Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Spawn A Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn A Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn A Hotring Racer #2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
- Spawn A Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn A Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn A Romero’s Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Spawn A Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left
- Spawn A Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawns The Hot Ring Racer: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
GTA Vice City Weather Cheats:
- Speed Up Time: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Stormy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle
- Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Very Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square