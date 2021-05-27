5 of the most iconic cheat codes for GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas cheat codes can make an already iconic fun game even more fun.

Cheat codes aren't as prevalent in video games as they used to be. However, the GTA series has always had cheat codes in some form, long after several other video game franchises have dropped them. GTA San Andreas is no exception to this, as it's a game full of some memorable and wacky cheat codes that can greatly enhance a player's gameplay experience.

While cheat codes do make GTA San Andreas a lot more fun by giving the character some serious advantages in the game, players are advised to try finishing the game without using them.

Five of the best cheat codes in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Pimp mode

The Pimp mode is GTA San Andreas turns the world into a pimp and prostitute filled wonderland. When a player uses this cheat code the NPC spawns in the game go from regular civilians to pimps and prostitutes, and arms the prostitutes with dildos as weapons. It also changes CJ's outfit to make him look like a pimp, which is pretty hilarious.

On PC, one may activate this cheat code in GTA San Andreas by typing "LOVECONQUERSALL" or "BEKKNQV."

#4 - Recruit Anybody with a Pistol

One of GTA San Andreas's best features was that the player can recruit gang members into tagging along as part of the player's crew. Technically, something similar existed in GTA Vice City, but that required 100% completion and was limited to a few select bodyguards in the Vercetti Estate.

Fortunately, this cheat code makes it so the player can recruit whoever they want. It can be a Ballas member, Elvis impersonator, or somebody more normal. It's a great cheat code when the player wishes to mess around with the NPCs in GTA San Andreas.

On PC, one may activate this cheat code in GTA San Andreas by typing "WANNABEINMYGANG" or "SJMAHPE."

#3 - Spawn Hydra

Spawning a Hydra is a lot like spawning a Rhino; carnage is nigh. What makes this cheat code different from the "Spawn Rhino" cheat code is that it spawns a Hydra instead of a Rhino. Hydras are more powerful than Rhinos, but they're much harder to control for the average GTA San Andreas player.

Some players don't care about how efficient their vehicles are in combat, so they like to stick with the trusty Rhino tank for whatever wacky shenanigans they have in store. Therefore, this cheat code ranks just a little bit lower than the easier to use "Spawn Rhino" cheat code.

On PC, one may activate this cheat code in GTA San Andreas by typing "JUMPJET."

#2 - Spawn Rhino

Practically everybody has entered the "Spawn Rhino" cheat code at least once in GTA San Andreas. The idea of driving a tank and creating chaos is just too cool to pass up, especially since the Rhino is almost impenetrable in GTA San Andreas. Plenty of players have gone on rampages, earning them a six-star Wanted Level inside a Rhino, which makes this cheat code quite handy.

On PC, one may activate this cheat code in GTA San Andreas by typing "TIMETOKICKASS" OR "AIWPRTON."

#1 - Pedestrians Riot

The Los Santos Riots is one of the most memorable parts of GTA San Andreas, so having a cheat code that enables the riots throughout all of San Andreas is pretty cool. It's chaotic, fun, and works well with other pedestrian cheat codes. If players are feeling particularly anarchist, they can activate this cheat code during missions for extra fun.

It's a cheat code that adds a lot of replay value to GTA San Andreas, considering it can be activated at any part of the game and still feel fresh. Unlike some other riot cheat codes, players can de-activate this cheat code whenever they want. Hence, they're not obligated to restart the game if they're tired of having the cheat code on.

On PC, one may activate this cheat code in GTA San Andreas by typing "STATEOFEMERGENCY" or "IOJUFZN".

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.