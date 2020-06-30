GTA Online: 3 fastest planes in the game

Planes in GTA Online are known for their speed, acceleration and handling.

Here are three of the fastest planes in GTA Online.

Planes are some of the most efficient vehicles in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki Fandom)

GTA Online is known for the diverse range of vehicles it offers to its players. Cars are often the popular choice to get around in the game but planes- although tough to handle- can take you where you want to go in the blink of an eye.

Planes, therefore, make travel easier for players and are incredibly useful for completing heist missions. GTA Online has many types of planes based on price and speed.

Top 3 Fastest Planes in GTA Online

Here is a list of the fastest planes in GTA Online:

1. Mammoth Hydra

Mammoth Hydra (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Introduced in GTA Online as a part of the Heists Update, the Mammoth Hydra can reach a top speed of 209.25 miles per hour. This military jet has moderate acceleration due to its heavy body.

Once you activate the VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) mode, the plane’s performance increases significantly. The weaponry becomes easier to access but the manoeuvrability becomes a bit difficult. The landing also improves if the plane is in VTOL mode.

Advertisement

2. Western Company Rogue

Western Company Rogue (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Western Company Rogue was introduced in GTA Online as a part of the Smuggler’s Run update and can reach a top speed of 219.5 miles per hour.

Taking off within limited space is a challenge for this aeroplane. Having said that, its body becomes extremely strong when the armour upgrade is applied. It becomes capable of taking 18 rounds of bullets from the Heavy Sniper and 3 direct hits from the Homing Launcher before getting destroyed.

3. Buckingham Pyro

Buckingham Pyro (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Buckingham Pyro was introduced in GTA Online as a part of the Smuggler’s Run update. This aircraft is considered the best aircraft in the game due to its amazing manoeuvrability and great acceleration. Moreover, it is the fastest aeroplane in the game with a top speed of 222.75 miles per hour.

You can upgrade this plane with the armour upgrade to increase its body strength. Like fighter planes, it is also equipped with missiles and machine guns.