GTA San Andreas: Check out all the PS2 Cheats

GTA: San Andreas on the PS2

If we look hard enough, we can still find a sheet of paper with all our favorite cheats in GTA: San Andreas.

Released in 2004, GTA: San Andreas is a cultural landmark, the kind of open-world, never seen in a videogame before. With the players being able to commandeer jetpacks and go to gyms, and even get a haircut.

GTA: San Andreas is a classic and the huge number of cheat codes available to the players made it an extremely fun experience.

Players can use these cheats to make the game easier, or simply more fun.

Cheats for GTA San Andreas on PS2

You can enter these cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas while in the game or in the Pause Menu:

GTA: San Andreas, the infamous jetpack cheat. (picture credits: GTAall)

Health, Armor, and Money: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Infinite Ammo: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1

Infinite Health: Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle

Weapon Set 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Weapon Set 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT

Weapon Set 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

Spawn Rhino Tank: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Jetpack: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

Wanted Level Down: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Pedestrian Riot: DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (cannot be disabled)

Maximum Muscle: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Maximum Respect: L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1

Maximum Sex Appeal: CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1

Maximum Vehicle Stats: SQUARE, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Night: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE.

Orange Sky and Time Stopped at 21:00: LEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, X

Overcast Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE

Pedestrian Riot (cannot be disabled):DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN

Peds Attack (guns): X, L1, UP, SQUARE, DOWN, X, L2, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R1, L1, L1

X, L1, UP, SQUARE, DOWN, X, L2, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R1, L1, L1 Perfect Handling: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

GTA: San Andreas had some of the best cheat codes, with some gems such as getting a jetpack and maximum muscle.

Because GTA: San Andreas allowed players to customise CJ's look down to his muscle mass, the popular muscle cheat became an instant favourite.