GTA San Andreas: Check out all the PS2 Cheats
- GTA: San Andreas is a cultural landmark, and one of the most beloved games of all time.
- The game had numerous cheat codes that players could use to make the game easier or fun.
If we look hard enough, we can still find a sheet of paper with all our favorite cheats in GTA: San Andreas.
Released in 2004, GTA: San Andreas is a cultural landmark, the kind of open-world, never seen in a videogame before. With the players being able to commandeer jetpacks and go to gyms, and even get a haircut.
GTA: San Andreas is a classic and the huge number of cheat codes available to the players made it an extremely fun experience.
Players can use these cheats to make the game easier, or simply more fun.
Cheats for GTA San Andreas on PS2
You can enter these cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas while in the game or in the Pause Menu:
- Health, Armor, and Money: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
- Infinite Ammo: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1
- Infinite Health: Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle
- Weapon Set 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
- Weapon Set 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
- Weapon Set 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
- Spawn Rhino Tank: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
- Spawn Jetpack: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT
- Wanted Level Down: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
- Pedestrian Riot: DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (cannot be disabled)
- Maximum Muscle: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT
- Maximum Respect: L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1
- Maximum Sex Appeal: CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1
- Maximum Vehicle Stats: SQUARE, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1
- Night: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE.
- Orange Sky and Time Stopped at 21:00: LEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, X
- Overcast Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE
- Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN
- Peds Attack (guns): X, L1, UP, SQUARE, DOWN, X, L2, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R1, L1, L1
- Perfect Handling: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1
GTA: San Andreas had some of the best cheat codes, with some gems such as getting a jetpack and maximum muscle.
Because GTA: San Andreas allowed players to customise CJ's look down to his muscle mass, the popular muscle cheat became an instant favourite.