GTA 4 Episodes from Liberty City cheat codes for PC/Xbox/PS3

Unlike many GTA games, GTA 4 Episodes from Liberty City has the same cheat codes for its PC, Xbox, and PS3 versions.

This is because the method of entering cheat codes in GTA 4 Episodes from Liberty City is different from past titles. In the game, all cheat codes can be entered by dialing a certain number on the protagonist's phone. Each cheat code is represented by a different phone number.

GTA 4 Episodes from Liberty City all cheat codes

All the cheat codes found in GTA 4 work for the two games associated with Episodes from Liberty City (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following cheat codes can be entered on all platforms for GTA 4 and GTA 4 Episodes from Liberty City.

All the cheat codes found in GTA 4 work for the two games associated with Episodes from Liberty City, but the opposite doesn't hold true. GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony cheats will not work in the base game of GTA 4.

GTA 4 cheat codes

The following cheat codes are for GTA 4 Episodes from Liberty City and are related to general gameplay:

Refill health, armor, ammo, repair vehicle, and advanced weapon set is 482-555-0100 (NOTE: This will impede the progress for the Cleaned the Mean Streets, Finish Him, and One Man Army achievements).

(NOTE: This will impede the progress for the Cleaned the Mean Streets, Finish Him, and One Man Army achievements). Refill health, armor, and repair vehicle is 362-555-0100 (It blocks the same achievements as above).

(It blocks the same achievements as above). Advanced weapons set is 486-555-0100 . This includes a Baseball Bat, Carbine Rifle, Combat Pistol, Combat Shotgun, Combat Sniper, Rocket Launcher, and an SMG. (It blocks the Cleaned the Mean Streets achievement).

. This includes a Baseball Bat, Carbine Rifle, Combat Pistol, Combat Shotgun, Combat Sniper, Rocket Launcher, and an SMG. (It blocks the Cleaned the Mean Streets achievement). Poor weapons set is 486-555-0150 . This includes an Assault Rifle, Combat Sniper, Knife, Micro SMG, Molotov Cocktail, Pistol, Pump Shotgun, and a Rocket Launcher. (It blocks the Cleaned the Mean Streets achievement.

. This includes an Assault Rifle, Combat Sniper, Knife, Micro SMG, Molotov Cocktail, Pistol, Pump Shotgun, and a Rocket Launcher. (It blocks the Cleaned the Mean Streets achievement. Weather cycle is 468-555-0100 .

. Clear Wanted Level is 267-555-0100 . (It blocks the Walk Free & One Man Army achievements).

. (It blocks the Walk Free & One Man Army achievements). Increase Wanted Level by one star is 267-555-0150.

The following cheat codes are for GTA 4 Episodes from Liberty City and are related to vehicles:

Annihilator: 359-555-0100 . (It blocks the Walk Free & One Man Army achievements).

. (It blocks the Walk Free & One Man Army achievements). Cognoscenti: 227-555-0142 .

. Comet: 227-555-0175 .

. FIB Buffalo: 227-555-0100 .

. Jetmax: 938-555-0100 .

. NRG 900: 625-555-0100 .

. Sanchez: 625-555-0150 .

. Super GT: 227-555-0168 .

. Turismo: 227-555-0147.

GTA 4 The Lost and Damned cheat codes

All of the above cheat codes work for The Lost and Damned. However, the following cheat codes only work for The Lost and Damned, so they do not apply to all GTA 4 Episodes From Liberty City games.

Double T Custom: 245-555-0125 .

. Gang Burrito: 826-555-0150 .

. Hakuchou Custom: 245-555-0199 .

. Hexer: 245-555-0150 .

. Innovation: 245-555-0100 .

. Slamvan: 826-555-0100.

GTA 4 The Ballad of Gay Tony cheat codes

Like in The Lost and Damned, the following cheat codes do not work with the rest of GTA 4 Episodes from Liberty City. Meanwhile, all of the cheat codes from GTA 4 work in The Lost and Damned.

Akuma: 625-555-0200 .

. APC: 272-555-8265 .

. Bullet GT: 227-555-9666 .

. Buzzard: 359-555-2899 .

. Explosive Punches: 276-555-2666 .

. Explosive Sniper Rounds: 486-555-2526 .

. Floater: 938-555-0150 .

. Parachute: 359-555-7272 .

. Vader: 625-555-3273.

The following cheat code replaces the Advanced Weapons set from the base game:

Advanced Weapons set: 486-555-0100.

It's the same cheat code, but it gives the player an Advanced MG, Advanced Sniper, Assault SMG, Explosive Shotgun, Grenade Launcher, Knife, Pistol .44, and Sticky Bombs.

