GTA 4: The Lost and Damned Cheat Codes- PC, PS3, Xbox

GTA IV: The Lost and Damned is a part of the Episodes from Liberty City DLC that also included The Ballad of Gay Tony. Collectively, they make up a pretty great package, and the base game along with the DLC is available as GTA 4: The Complete Edition.

The Lost and Damned follows the story of The Lost MC, a motorcycle club that is struggling to survive in Liberty City. Players step in the shoes of Johnny Klebitz, as Vice President of the Lost MC.

Being part of a motorcycle club, the game obviously has a strong focus on bikes and, characters- including the player- have better handling on the bike than usual. In addition, it is harder to knock players off the bike in GTA 4: The Lost and Damned.

The game also retains the same method of inputting cheats using the mobile phone and entering numbers. All the cheat codes from GTA 4 are carried over to the game, plus some new ones from the DLC.

GTA 4: The Lost and Damned Cheat Codes

Innovation (chopper bike): 245-555-0100 (BIK-555-0100)

Double T Custom (sports bike): 245-555-0125 (BIK-555-0125)

Hexer (chopper bike): 245-555-0150 (BIK-555-0150)

Hakuchou Custom (sports bike): 245-555-0199(BIK-555-0199)

Slamvan (gang van): 826-555-0100 (VAN-555-0100)

Gang Burrito (gang van): 826-555-0150 (VAN-555-0150)

Players can bring up their mobile phone using the default key (Up Arrow on PC) to enter these numbers in order to activate cheat codes. A "Cheat Activated" dialog box pops up in the left-hand corner of the screen to indicate that the cheat has been inputted correctly.

Many might have initially dismissed GTA 4: The Lost and Damned as simply being an unworthy DLC. However, the game is indeed quite competent. The Lost MC might not be the most likeable bunch of characters but over time, they do grow on the player.

