GTA 4 PC Cheat Codes

GTA 4 on PC (picture credits: The Verge)

GTA 4 was an attempt by Rockstar Games to take a rather serious approach to the newest title in the franchise, by ditching the glitz and craziness of the previous games.

A more grounded storyline saw Niko Bellic, an Eastern-European, making moves in Liberty City to achieve the 'American Dream'. The game's story was a more stable affair than the rest of the games in the franchise.

There were no jet packs that you had to steal from super-secret government facilities. Instead, you survived on the mean streets of Liberty City, and went bowling quite often with your cousin Roman.

But that did not mean that Rockstar did not incorporate cheats in the game to make it insanely fun. Here are all the GTA 4 cheat codes for PC.

Cheat Codes for GTA 4 on PC

(picture credits: gta4.net)

GTA 4 was the first game in the franchise to give Niko a phone to interact with other characters. You can use the in-game phone to call your contacts and enter cheat codes.

To enter cheat codes in GTA 4, bring up your phone and use the dial to enter these numbers, and this will enable the cheats in the game.

Max Health & Armor: Dial 362-555-0100

Max Health, Armor and Ammo: Dial 482-555-0100

Weapons 1: Dial 486-555-0150

Weapons 2: Dial 486-555-0100

Remove Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0100

Raise Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0150

Change Weather: Dial 468-555-0100

Spawn Annihilator Helicopter: Dial 359-555-0100

Spawn Banshee: Dial 265-555-2423

Spawn Cognoscenti: Dial 227-555-0142

Spawn Comet: Dial 227-555-0175

Spawn Buffalo: Dial 227-555-0100

Spawn Jetmax: Dial 938-555-0100

Spawn NRG-900: Dial 625-555-0100

Spawn Sanchez: Dial 625-555-0150

Spawn SuperGT: Dial 227-555-0168

Spawn Turismo: Dial 227-555-0147

GTA 4's more grounded approach to gameplay was seen the most in driving, which drew more from simulation driving rather than the arcade style that was seen in the previous games.

Advertisement

Also Read: GTA 5 PC Weapon Cheats