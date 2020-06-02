GTA 4 PC Cheat Codes
- GTA 4 was an ambitious effort by Rockstar Games to take a more grounded approach to the story and gameplay.
- GTA 4 used the in-game phone to use cheat codes in the game for the first time.
GTA 4 was an attempt by Rockstar Games to take a rather serious approach to the newest title in the franchise, by ditching the glitz and craziness of the previous games.
A more grounded storyline saw Niko Bellic, an Eastern-European, making moves in Liberty City to achieve the 'American Dream'. The game's story was a more stable affair than the rest of the games in the franchise.
There were no jet packs that you had to steal from super-secret government facilities. Instead, you survived on the mean streets of Liberty City, and went bowling quite often with your cousin Roman.
But that did not mean that Rockstar did not incorporate cheats in the game to make it insanely fun. Here are all the GTA 4 cheat codes for PC.
Cheat Codes for GTA 4 on PC
GTA 4 was the first game in the franchise to give Niko a phone to interact with other characters. You can use the in-game phone to call your contacts and enter cheat codes.
To enter cheat codes in GTA 4, bring up your phone and use the dial to enter these numbers, and this will enable the cheats in the game.
- Max Health & Armor: Dial 362-555-0100
- Max Health, Armor and Ammo: Dial 482-555-0100
- Weapons 1: Dial 486-555-0150
- Weapons 2: Dial 486-555-0100
- Remove Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0100
- Raise Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0150
- Change Weather: Dial 468-555-0100
- Spawn Annihilator Helicopter: Dial 359-555-0100
- Spawn Banshee: Dial 265-555-2423
- Spawn Cognoscenti: Dial 227-555-0142
- Spawn Comet: Dial 227-555-0175
- Spawn Buffalo: Dial 227-555-0100
- Spawn Jetmax: Dial 938-555-0100
- Spawn NRG-900: Dial 625-555-0100
- Spawn Sanchez: Dial 625-555-0150
- Spawn SuperGT: Dial 227-555-0168
- Spawn Turismo: Dial 227-555-0147
GTA 4's more grounded approach to gameplay was seen the most in driving, which drew more from simulation driving rather than the arcade style that was seen in the previous games.
