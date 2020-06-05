GTA 4 cheats: Xbox One and Xbox 360
- Here are all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 cheat codes for GTA 4.
- GTA 4 is an action-adventure game that is loved by many people around the world.
Published by Rockstar Games, GTA 4 is filled with missions that you need to accomplish and people you need to get rid of. If you are tired of the blood and gore, you can always explore the open world that GTA 4 has to offer.
Moreover, the fictional world of Liberty City will be more appealing to you if you love New York. So, step into the shoes of the war veteran Niko Bellic, and travel around Liberty City in a vehicle or by foot. GTA 4 can be played on the following devices: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox 360.
The cheats in GTA 4 are very different from the cheats used in the other games of the franchise. The cheats are given in the form of phone numbers. In order to enter a particular cheat, you need to open the phone menu and enter the phone number of the cheat you wish to activate.
GTA 4 Xbox One and Xbox 360 cheats
So, here is the list of all the cheats for Xbox One and Xbox 360:
To get Tier 1 weapons: 486-555-0150
To get Tier 2 weapons: 486-555-0100
To change the weather: 468-555-0100
To raise the wanted level: 267-555-0150
To lower the wanted level: 267-555-0100
To armour up: 362-555-0100
To replenish your health: 482-555-0100
Vehicle spawn cheat codes
To spawn a Cognoscenti: 227-555-0142
To spawn a Comet: 227-555-0175
To spawn a Annihilator: 359-555-0100
To spawn a Burrito: 826-555-0150
To spawn a Double T: 245-555-0125
To spawn a FIB Buffalo: 227-555-0100
To spawn a Hakuchou: 245-555-0199
To spawn a Hexer: 245-555-0150
To spawn a Innovation: 245-555-0100
To spawn a Jetmax: 938-555-0100
To spawn a NRG-900: 625-555-0100
To spawn a Sanchez: 625-555-0150
To spawn a Slamvan: 826-555-0100
To spawn a SuperGT: 227-555-0168
To spawn a Turismo: 227-555-0147
Published 05 Jun 2020, 11:52 IST