GTA 4 cheats: Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here are all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 cheat codes for GTA 4.

GTA 4 is an action-adventure game that is loved by many people around the world.

GTA 4. Image: The Verge.

Published by Rockstar Games, GTA 4 is filled with missions that you need to accomplish and people you need to get rid of. If you are tired of the blood and gore, you can always explore the open world that GTA 4 has to offer.

Moreover, the fictional world of Liberty City will be more appealing to you if you love New York. So, step into the shoes of the war veteran Niko Bellic, and travel around Liberty City in a vehicle or by foot. GTA 4 can be played on the following devices: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

The cheats in GTA 4 are very different from the cheats used in the other games of the franchise. The cheats are given in the form of phone numbers. In order to enter a particular cheat, you need to open the phone menu and enter the phone number of the cheat you wish to activate.

GTA 4 Xbox One and Xbox 360 cheats

So, here is the list of all the cheats for Xbox One and Xbox 360:

To get Tier 1 weapons: 486-555-0150

To get Tier 2 weapons: 486-555-0100

To change the weather: 468-555-0100

To raise the wanted level: 267-555-0150

To lower the wanted level: 267-555-0100

To armour up: 362-555-0100

To replenish your health: 482-555-0100

Vehicle spawn cheat codes

A Shitzu Hakuchou. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

To spawn a Cognoscenti: 227-555-0142

To spawn a Comet: 227-555-0175

To spawn a Annihilator: 359-555-0100

To spawn a Burrito: 826-555-0150

To spawn a Double T: 245-555-0125

To spawn a FIB Buffalo: 227-555-0100

To spawn a Hakuchou: 245-555-0199

To spawn a Hexer: 245-555-0150

To spawn a Innovation: 245-555-0100

To spawn a Jetmax: 938-555-0100

To spawn a NRG-900: 625-555-0100

To spawn a Sanchez: 625-555-0150

To spawn a Slamvan: 826-555-0100

To spawn a SuperGT: 227-555-0168

To spawn a Turismo: 227-555-0147