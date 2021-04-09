GTA 4 may have lost a good portion of its initial buzz after GTA 5, but players won't forget its iconic storyline and action-packed missions.

However, not all missions in GTA 4 are rave worthy. Some missions are frustratingly hard that players may feel compelled to hurl their controllers away.

This article talks about 5 of the most infuriating missions featured in GTA 4.

5 most infuriating missions from GTA 4

#5 Have a heart

While Have A Heart is intriguing (with rotting bodies and mutilated organs), Elizabeta's cranky Voodoo makes it a hassle. It doesn't help that the car's trunk is loaded with the corpses of Manny Escuela and Jay Hamilton. Moreover, if the player passes a police patrol with an open truck, they will get a two-star wanted level – something Elizabeta won't take kindly. The mission is quite thrilling and makes for a very gothic setting in GTA 4.

#4 Sexy Time – The Ballad of Gay Tony

Had it not been for the insanely unmanageable Buzzard, Sexy Time wouldn't have been on this list at all. It's no secret that operating a helicopter in GTA 4 is no walk in the park, but flying the Buzzard takes it to a whole new level of frustration. As if driving it isn't enough, the player has to destroy Frickie Van Hardenburg’s yacht with the Buzzard's less than average weaponry and sense of accuracy. The whole thing becomes quite infuriating at one point, especially if GTA 4 is a foreign universe for the player.

#3 Three Leaf Clover

Three Leaf Clover is another down-the-hill raid-and-get-paid mission if not for the virtual goons the player needs to knock down after looting the Bank of Liberty.

Players will need to shoot a dozen LCPD officers, FBI agents and NOOSE units before they can make it to the McReary residence. This makes for quite a challenging mission in GTA 4.

#2 Out of Commission:

Out of Commission is another pilot-focused mission in GTA 4 that requires a lot of elbow-greasing, considering how hard it is to fly an aircraft in GTA 4.

Ever since Pegorino killed Niko's girlfriend Kate in a drive-by, revenge is all he can think about. And when Niko wants something, he gets it, which in this case is Pegorino's blood. Too bad the player has no option but to oblige.

#1 Catch the Wave

Since when has catching the wave been easy in GTA 4? But this mission is particularly hard because the player is supposed to prevent Phil from getting shot to death, who's got quite the smugness for someone who's only sporting a hand held pistol. Things escalate pretty quickly in Catch the Wave and the player gets caught up in the typical GTA 4 chaos.