5 most gruesome deaths in the GTA series

GTA is no stranger to brutal, gruesome death scenes.

Death, in general, is a rather gruesome topic. However, seeing as though GTA is a video game series, the deaths depicted aren't always so brutal. Some of it is comical, and the simple nature of the GTA series means that the player doesn't spend a lot of time thinking about who they've killed.

For those interested in reading about gruesome deaths, the GTA series is full of plenty of them. For the sake of diversity, there will be a focus on all games of the series as opposed to solely focusing on one particular game. The modern games might have more impressive graphics, but the older games still had gruesome death scenes that modern fans should be aware of.

Five most gruesome deaths in the GTA series

#5 - Jesús (GTA Vice City Stories)

Image via Willzyyy (YouTube)

Dying by a golf ball is an oversimplification of how poor Jesús died. He's tied to an explosive buoy that Victor Vance must hit... with a golf ball. It's a serious matter, but Victor is playing golf with Gonzalez so this gruesome death almost seems comical. However, it would be hard to find anybody who would want to be in Jesús's position.

The explosion would likely kill him, but if it didn't do so immediately, then that would be worse for him. The serious bodily injuries he would've acquired from that, plus the fact he would've likely drowned, meant that it was ultimately a very unpleasant death to experience. He's unable to do anything as he is tied by the harnesses of the buoy, so it's an unavoidable death that's gruesome no matter which way.

#4 - Devin Weston (GTA 5)

Image via Sean Frisbie (YouTube)

Thanks to GTA Online, fans of GTA 5 can rest easy knowing that Devin Weston died thanks to Option C being chosen. Devin Weston isn't a likable man in the slightest, which makes his gruesome death all the more enjoyable for the player. He's beaten up by Trevor, put in the back trunk of a car, and is mocked by the three protagonists before the car is pushed down a cliff.

The injuries one can accumulate from this accident are pretty severe, given the height of the cliff. To make matters worse for Devin Weston is the fact that the car explodes at the end. Humiliated by his adversaries and a gruesome death, what a perfect end for Devin Weston.

#3 - Construction Foreman (GTA San Andreas)

Image via GTA Wiki

A lot of people fear being buried alive. It's not a pleasant feeling being unable to do anything, and unfortunately, this type of death isn't instant. What makes this worse for the Construction Foreman in GTA San Andreas is that he's stuck in a porta-potty and is buried by cement. Normally, being buried alive is bad enough, but this is a whole other level of twisted.

All of this happened because the construction workers were harassing Kendl. While it is understandable that Carl Johnson would be pissed at them, this is a rather extreme way of getting revenge. The poor foreman is stuck suffocating in a toilet, due to the cement around him. Even if the player can't see him die on-screen, it's easy to imagine how unpleasant the death would be.

#2 - Molly Schultz (GTA 5)

Image via GTA Wiki

What made Molly's death gruesome was the fact that it was entirely avoidable. Michael wasn't out there to kill her; he just wanted his tape back. Unfortunately for Molly, her stupidity makes her retreat into a plane's turbines, shredding her effortlessly. It's a quick death, but it's a very bloody one. The sight of her running away from Michael, only to be shredded, is highly unexpected for most players.

Normally, antagonists get shot or die in a fiery explosion. However, the player can see a trail of her blood directly behind the plane's turbine. It's not for the faint of heart. It's fortunate that Michael didn't end up getting sucked into it like she did when he went to pick up his film reel.

#1 - Giovanni Casa (GTA Liberty City Stories)

Image via GTA Wiki

One wouldn't expect a guy who likes to wear diapers to receive a gruesome death, but Giovanni Casa certainly gets it rough in GTA Liberty City Stories. Technically, he dies by getting beat to death with a fire ax by Toni Cipriani. Still, getting chopped up and mutilated by a fire ax isn't a pleasant way to go out, but it's what happens to Giovanni afterward that is even more gruesome.

Imagine owning an Italian deli, and becoming a meal for that very deli. Cannibalism is nothing new in the GTA series, but it's an ironic, albeit still gruesome way to go out.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.