The GTA series features a number of graphic scenes and shocking plot twists. While many games follow a similar outlay, none are quite as unorthodox in their portrayal of brutality as Grand Theft Auto.

Some might say that the GTA series is far too graphic for a game, but most players believe that the addition of the shock factors intensifies immersion and brings out the true the essence of the game.

5 characters with the worst fates in the GTA series

#5 - Jay Norris

One of the great things about the GTA series is how Rockstar takes inspiration from real-life people and events before incorporating them into the game. Jay Norris, too, is a loose parody of Steve Jobs, the deceased founder of Apple, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook.

Like Steve Jobs, Jay Norris invented LifeInvader in his parent's pool house, a device that helps the government and corporations to spy on criminal kingpins and the like.

Norris doesn't live long enough to see his company turn into a world-dominating empire, although he becomes quite the legend before the tragedy unfolds.

Advertisement

Lester Crest orders Michael De Santa to install a device into the prototype phone. When Norris takes the phone out in front of the TV, Michael calls him from his home, which activates the device installed and blasts the young star's head right off. His death makes for one of the most horrific scenes in the GTA series.

#4 - Johnny Klebitz

Trevor Philips is a total psychopath, someone who lives off of torturing others. The amusing thing with Trevor Philips is that he doesn't even try to hide this side of his personality. This also makes him the most impartial person in the GTA series.

Players realize this immediately in the game when Trevor brutally murders Johnny Klebitz in a rage when he should have been begging for his forgiveness for having slept with his girlfriend.

This shows players how little control Trevor has over his emotions and how unsympathetic he is towards others, even his own friends. It felt like Johnny Klebitz was just there to make people see the kind of monstrosity they were about to unfold in the world when playing as Trevor Philips.

Klebitz didn't deserve to die such a tragic death. However, he did manage to become one of the most memorable characters in the GTA Series, owing to Trevor's psychopathic tendencies.

#3 - Molly Schultz

Advertisement

Molly dies the kind of death the movie series, Final Destination, is popular for. Freaked out of her mind, she runs around Weston's personal hangar, where a jet's turbine is running.

The engine's vacuum sucks Molly right in from one side of the turbine and chucks her out in a million pieces from the other side. It makes for one of the most shocking, tragic, and petrifying scenes in the GTA series.

#2 - Devin

Devin Westen may have died like the insufferable brute he was, but no one can deny that his death was rather shocking. Locked in the rear side of his own car while his enemies pushed it down the cliff, causing the engine to explode and roast him alive, it will live long in the memory of GTA fans.

Trevor, Michael, and Franklin could have shot him before sending his lifeless body hurtling into the abyss, but they chose to make him suffer in the worst way possible.

Advertisement

#1 - Debra and Floyd

Some might say that the others on this list had it coming, but Debra and Floyd were two relatively normal people in the GTA series who didn't deserve such a tragic end.

When Trevor asked the two of them to marry him because he was a sad man who had had a tough upbringing, Debra flipped out and started yelling at both Floyd and Trevor.

When neither Trevor nor Floyde took a step back, Debra fished out a gun from a drawer and said she wasn't afraid to use it. She added that a certain Bob had taught her how to pull the trigger and shoot the target's brains out.

At this point, Floyd, too, grabbed a knife, seeming to have lost both his guts and his marbles. The screen goes black as Trevor says they weren't very nice people. The end shows Trevor covered in blood from head to toe, and the windows of the house cracked in places and splashed in red. It made for one of the scariest scenes in the GTA series.