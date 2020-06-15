Trevor in GTA 5: All you need to know

In GTA 5, you can hate the Trevor character but you cannot ignore him and his deranged personality.

Even though Trevor gives off negative vibes, he is appreciated for his honesty.

Trevor Philips. Image: Wallpaper Flare.

Antisocial and psychotically deranged. These are the words that will come to your mind once you play with Trevor Philips in GTA 5. A close friend of Michael’s and a good partner in crime of Franklin’s, Trevor never fails to disappoint his fans with his crazy shenanigans.

Trevor's Character

Steven Ogg, the man who voiced Trevor. Image: Pinterest.

Trevor Philips grew up in Canada and faced a difficult childhood. The memories of his past haunted him and made him mentally unstable.

He has done some questionable things in GTA 5. But once you get past the sociopathic behavior and the ‘no remorse killing,’ you will see that Trevor is an emotional person all along. Steven Ogg, the man who gave voice to the character, said:

“To elicit other emotions was tough; it was the biggest challenge, and it's something that meant a lot to me.”

Good Attributes of Trevor in GTA 5:

Trevor truly cares about the people close to him even if his outward appearance may suggest otherwise. One good attribute of Trevor is that he does not try to be the good guy. Hypocrisy is not his cup of tea, and he is comfortable in his own skin. Trevor is honest about what he does, and he doesn’t care about judgment.

Trevor pulls off heists in GTA 5:

Trevor with his partners in crime, Franklin and Michael. Image: WallpaperAccess.

Trevor gets together with Michael and Franklin, the two other main characters in GTA 5, to pull off several heists.

In the end, when Franklin is asked to kill Trevor and Michael by the antagonists of GTA 5, the three set aside their differences and get together for one last mission: to kill Devin Weston and Steve Haines, the two main antagonists.

GTA 5 has a happy ending where you can see the three parting ways peacefully. However, you can choose to play an alternate ending where Trevor is killed.

You may not like Trevor but you can certainly not ignore him. If you immerse yourself completely in the GTA 5 world, Trevor can ensure you quite a few nightmares in the first few days till you become immune to his terrifying personality.