3 most shocking moments in GTA Online

Nothing quite hits home like a surprise left-turn, a shock twist, or a big cameo, and GTA Online has a boatload of those. Not only has the game excelled in terms of gameplay, with a large number of varied game modes and match types, but it has also become extremely proficient with story.

The game, in many ways, has become an extension of the Story Mode as it has moved past prequel territory and has continued the story from the events of GTA 5. New characters are introduced with each heist update, much to the fans' delight, and with themselves, they bring a ton of new story content for the game.

This article takes a look at some of the most surprising moments in GTA Online over the course of its nearly 7-year run in the industry.

Top 3 shocking moments in GTA Online

#3 - Karen Daniels/Michelle's comeback

Karen Daniels made a very "blink, and you miss it" appearance in GTA 5's Story Mode as the agent threatening Mr K. She then later appeared in GTA Online as the shady handler of The Humane Labs Raid.

It will be a long while before the player forgets Karen's betrayal of Niko when she reveals herself to be an IAA agent during the events of GTA 4. She remains her cold, calculating self and even somewhat eludes to the events of the previous game, with her refusing to elaborate on the methods she used to entrap targets.

Her return to GTA Online was met with both surprise and delight as players finally got to see where her character ended up after the events of the last game.

#2 - Bogdan isn't the bad guy

From the start of the Doomsday Heist, Bogdan is built up to being the big bad guy at the end of the level in GTA Online.

However, as players progress through Act 2, they realize they've been played and that Bogdan isn't the antagonist but is working independently against Avon and Clifford to stop a nuclear armageddon.

After that, Avod and Clifford become the primary antagonists, and the player is pitted against them. Bogdan then becomes a strong ally in what is possibly the biggest face turn in the history of GTA Online.

Bogdan is perhaps one of the best characters in the game and one that fans wouldn't mind appearing in other games as well. Given just how story-heavy GTA Online currently is, the character could appear in a later heist or contact mission.

#1 - The defiant ones in GTA Online

The GTA franchise is no stranger to big superstar cameos, performances, and the like, but fans were floored when they first embarked on the Cayo Perico Heist. Meeting them at the airport was none other than Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, accompanied by the iconic DJ Pooh.

Perhaps one of the most legendary names in music, Dr. Dre's music has been featured in multiple GTA games, and his debut in the title was met with much fanfare. Beats co-founder and certified legend Jimmy Iovine brought his signature sharp wit to GTA Online in what will go down as one of the most iconic cameos of all time.

The fact that there were little to no hints or clues leading up to this cameo is precisely what makes it so surprising and delightful.