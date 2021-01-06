Dr. Dre in GTA Online: All you need to know about his cameo appearance in Cayo Perico Heist

Rockstar Games and the GTA franchise have embedded themselves in modern pop culture and media, unlike any other franchise in gaming history. Which has a slight tinge of irony as the franchise aims to poke fun at pop culture and mainstream media at large.

The GTA series has only grown incrementally, both in terms of popularity and financial success. The games, over the years, have included their fair share of massive celebrity cast, including the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Liotta, and Danny Trejo.

Amid the star-studded cast, the cameos in the GTA games are also worthy of note, often being extremely hilarious and catching players by surprise. An example is the most recent one in GTA Online, as Dr. Dre himself makes a cameo along with Jimmy lovine and DJ Pooh.

Dr. Dre in GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist: Everything to know

Dr Dre’s music can be heard most famously in GTA San Andreas, as the game was set during the same time as the rise of West Coast Hip-Hop, pioneered by acts such as N.W.A and Dr. Dre.

Therefore, when the icon himself appeared in the game, players were left completely awestruck. The hip-hop legend is seen in GTA Online during an introductory cutscene as the players are about to board a plane to the Cayo Perico Island along with English Dave and Keinemusic.

Dre, Iovine, and DJ Pooh appear in the hangar in their SUVs to board the plane but then learn of Dr. Dre’s phone, which contained new music, being stolen. They promptly leave the scene, possibly in search for his music.

The Doctor was set to perform at El Rubio’s beach party but because they have to leave abruptly, DJ Pooh arranges for Aftermath alumni Scott Storch to take Dre’s gig at the beach party.

This is the first time Dr. Dre has made an appearance in a Grand Theft Auto game, but his music has been featured multiple times on both San Andreas and GTA 5 and Online.