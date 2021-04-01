The GTA series is known for its rich assortment of characters. The game features everything from savage murderers to low-key narcissists.

Some criminal prodigies were shaped into this lifestyle, while others chose this route because the world had nothing else in store for them.

This article talks about five of the most violent characters featured in the GTA Series.

Top 5 most violent characters in the GTA series

#5 - Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti may be one of the most intelligent characters in the GTA Series, but there's no denying that he's done some pretty dark stuff in the past. What's funny is that he doesn't even try to hide his sociopathic tendencies.

He will burn down the entire world if his life depended on it, not giving a brass farthing about anyone or anything that isn't useful to him in the grand scheme of things.

#4 - Donald Love

The character that first comes to mind when someone talks about the unbridled chaos of the GTA Series is Donald Love.

Donald Love is one of the richest people in the GTA Series. He owns a profitable corporation called Love Media and is also an active part of the construction industry, which explains where his mounds of wealth come from.

Donald Love is a maneater who thinks human flesh is like chicken but more sentient. During the mission Cam Pain, Love is seen feasting on human ribs.

#3 - Carl Johnson

Carl Johnson may be one of the most beloved characters in the entire GTA series, but it's unanimously agreed upon by fans that he has a maniacal streak about him.

Most people don't kill someone for hitting on their sister but Carl Johnson did. While Carl Johnson may not show an obvious inclination towards violence like Trevor Philips, he definitely has a dark side that people often seem to take lightly.

#2 - Avery Duggan

Avery Duggan is not a typical criminal. He is rich, influential, and extremely acquisitive. His insatiable thirst for power has no boundaries.

He runs several illegal operations that exploit the poor to line his pockets with cash. If need be, Duggan will kill every single person on the planet without an ounce of remorse.

Not only is he the worst person in the GTA series, but he's also got the power to eliminate whoever dares to challenge his authority.

#1 - Trevor Philips

Trevor Philips, of course, tops this list to no one's surprise. The GTA series has never featured a protagonist as violent as Trevor Philips.

Most characters in the game seem to engage in criminal activities because they get tangled up in the underworld affairs, but in his case, violence is as routine as a three-course meal. He can't live without it.

This also makes his character extremely fascinating. Trevor doesn't need a backstory or any motive for his actions. He is as unadulterated as they come and is the embodiment of chaos.