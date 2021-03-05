What happens when players choose Deathwish in GTA 5's Story Mode; All 3 endings explained

GTA 5 traps players in several challenging situations, but none quite like the gut-wrenching dilemma fans face when they need to stab one of their best friends in the back.

There is a third way. This option allows the protagonist, Franklin, to spare both Trevor and his psychotic ramblings and Michael De Santa, who treats Franklin like a son.

The third way is known as Deathwish, where the three main characters decide to join hands, hunt down the bad guys, and seek revenge.

This article explains what happens when GTA 5 players decide not to kill either of their partners in crime and instead defeat the wrongdoers.

What happens when GTA 5 players decide not to stab their best friends in the back?

Deathwish:

GTA 5 features three main characters: Trevor, Franklin, and Michael. When playing as Franklin, players will come across two sadistic villains: Steve Haines, a corrupt FBI agent, and Devin Weston, a billionaire.

Steve Haines orders the player to kill Trevor. Devin Weston, on the other hand, wants Michael dead. Both options are equally overwhelming for GTA 5 players.

If Franklin ends up killing Trevor, he will lose his closest friend and the hard-earned trust of his mentor. If Franklin kills Michael, he will lose his father-figure and his best friend's trust. There's never been a greater dilemma.

Option C, generally known as The Third Way, allows Franklin to team up with his crime partners and kill the bad guys. This is perhaps the best option of all in GTA 5's story mode.

Option A: Kill Trevor

In Something Sensible, Franklin will ask Trevor to meet him in the oil field, where he can commit the systematic murder of his best friend. When Franklin draws the gun, Trevor will run for his life, and the former will chase after him.

The two will end up in the oil field again, where Trevor will run into Michael and knock him down. At this point, Franklin will have two options: Kill Trevor or let his mentor do it.

When the player decides to turn on Trevor, they will lose Michael's trust, all the assets, and side missions associated with Trevor in GTA 5.

Option B: Kill Michael

GTA 5 players rarely choose option B because Franklin owes most of his success in the underworld to Michael, who treated him like family. Killing him feels more than brutal. It feels melancholic, sad, and overwhelming.

However, if Franklin kills Trevor instead of his mentor, Michael will get suspicious and run for his life. The chase will lead the two criminals to the top of a tower, where both engage in a heartbreaking exchange of words.

Franklin will push his mentor off the edge but grab him at the last moment, wondering whether there was still time to back off. Either way, Michael will fall off the ledge and die.

This is one of the most monumental moments featured in GTA 5. Michael's death scene could haunt the players for days.