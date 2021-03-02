Contact missions are highly-addictive story-mode missions featured in GTA Online.

Contact missions have decent payouts and allow the player to rack up some extra bonuses, including RP and cash bonuses. Only a couple of these missions are available at the start. They are unlocked as the player levels up in GTA Online.

Top 5 highest-paying contact missions in GTA Online in 2021

#5 - Diamonds for Trevor

Diamonds for Trevor is one of the most lucrative and challenging contact missions featured in GTA Online. It revolves around Trevor Philips, the most fascinating protagonist in the game.

In this mission, the player needs to go to a perilous place called Paleto Bay and steal diamonds for Trevor. After collecting the diamonds, the player will need to get to the stationed jetty and take it to the drop-off, all the while preventing the rival party from destroying the diamonds.

This mission allows up to four players and unlocks at level 70. The reward depends on the time spent playing the game.

Advertisement

#4 - Blow Up

Blow up is another high-paying mission in GTA Online. It features Simeon Yetarian, one of the most beloved characters in the game.

Unhappy with a certain dealership down on Strawberry Avenue, Yetarian aims to destroy all the dealership's vehicles.

This mission may sound rather basic to the player, but outsmarting blood-thirsty cops and the enraged rival party is no easy feat.

This mission unlocks at level 12 in GTA Online and allows no more than two players at a time. The player can make around $21,000 in this mission.

#3 - Rooftop Ramble

Players often find anything to do with documents rather boring, but not in Rooftop Ramble. In this mission, the player needs to walk right into the den of the enemy and steal a bunch of official documents for Martin Madrazo.

Rooftop Ramble can be played by one to four players and unlocks at level 75 in GTA Online. The player can make anywhere from $18,000 to $22,500.

#2 - Pier Pressure

Pier Pressure is a gold-mine for players who prioritize work over fame. Keeping a low-profile, the player needs to infiltrate a drug meeting in Los Santos hosted by the Lost and the Vagos. The objective is to steal a mysterious package that contains methamphetamine and deliver it to Gerald's place.

Advertisement

The game unlocks at level six in GTA Online and allows up to four players. The reward depends on the time spent playing the game.

#1 - Trash Talks

Trash Talks is one of the most lucrative missions featured in GTA Online and also the most fun to play. The goal is to blow up four garbage trucks located in El Burro Heights and kill the rest of the rival operation while keeping the crew boss from escaping.

The garbage trucks are always guarded by several heavily armed enemies, and knocking them down is easier said than done.

"Trash Talks" features Martin Madrazo and allows up to six players. The player can churn out a whopping total of $50,000.