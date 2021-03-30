GTA Online features a plethora of high-end weapons, which is why some never get the spotlight they deserve

The game owes a huge part of its success to all the amazing assets Rockstar keeps adding to the game. This is especially true for weapons, as players can't survive without them in a world as fraught with danger as GTA Online. Some weapons, however, tend to get buried under a pile of hype even if they offer irreplaceable value for money.

This article talks about some of the most underrated weapons in GTA Online that deserve to be seen in every Online Lobby.

5 most underrated weapons in GTA Online

#5 The Double Barrel Shotgun

The Double Barrel Shotgun takes after the popular Sawed-Off Shotgun, which explains its high-end performance and intimidating looks.

This weapon can turn a bunch of virtual goons into human gore within a few seconds. One shot from the Double Barrel Shotgun is enough to obliterate someone at close range, thanks to its incredibly high damage rate.

What's more, the Double Barrel Shotgun doesn't cost an arm and a leg like most GTA Online weapons. It's priced at a modest $15,450 and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation.

#4 The Sniper Rifle

Manufactured by Shrewsbury, this one-of-a-kind weapon takes inspiration from the Arctic Warfare L96A1.

The Sniper Rifle is an extremely dangerous weapon. It can decapitate the enemy with just one headshot. Unarmoured vehicles barely stand a chance against the Sniper, as it can deal considerable damage with just a few well-targeted shots.

Players can also have a suppressor installed into the Heavy Sniper, which supports stealth kills and protects the player from the vengeance of the rival party.

#3 The Ceramic Pistol

The Ceramic Pistol can only be unlocked once the player completes the Diamond Casino Heist using the "Big Con Approach" as a leader of the heist crew.

What helps the Ceramic Pistol stay afloat in a sea of highly-competitive options is its unique bodywork, which seems to have been made from ceramic parts. This allows the pistol to stay undetected from X-rays and metal detectors.

Compact and lightweight in build and size, the Ceramic Pistol is one of the most unique and underrated weapons featured in GTA Online.

#2 The Compact Grenade Launcher

The Compact Grenade Launcher is the physical manifestation of the chaos GTA Online embodies. Designed to wreak utter havoc in the game, the Compact Grenade Launcher is one of the most powerful weapons featured in GTA Online. Even armored cars don't stand a chance against the Grenade Launcher. Five shots from this powerful weapon are enough to blow a car as resilient as the Insurgent apart.

#1 Minigun

Everyone knows the minigun is one of the most devastating weapons in GTA Online, but it's still quite underrated compared to the widowmaker, which takes heavy influence from this weapon in terms of overall performance and damage power.

As the name of the weapon indicates, the minigun takes pride in being a relatively compact weapon. Unlike most cumbersome guns, the minigun doesn't slow the player down and require reloads after every few minutes, making for an ideal battle companion.