5 most essential vehicles GTA Online players need in their garage in 2021

GTA Online wouldn't be the world-dominating empire it is today if it weren't for all the super cool and awe-inspiring vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to the game.

By now, the virtual market features so many vehicles that players often can't decide what they should invest their hard-earned bucks in.

On the surface, players might feel like they need everything the game promotes relentlessly, but GTA Online is no ordinary game. The open-world perspective encourages people to maneuver through the game the way they would maneuver through life: with wit and diligence.

This article talks about five GTA Online vehicles that players should save up for in 2021.

Top 5 essential vehicles GTA Online players need in their garage in 2021

#5 - The Vigilante

Manufactured by Grotti, the Vigilante is a two-door custom car inspired by the popular Batmobile from the movies Batman and Batman Returns.

As far as looks are considered, the Vigilante boasts unchallengeable design and bodywork. It sports an aerodynamic and unique frame, where the front end of the car is distinguished by its narrow profile and two iconic pronged fins.

Recorded at a statistical top speed of 150 mph/241.4 km/h (with the boost applied), the Vigilante is one of the fastest land vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Moreover, the car comes equipped with a powerful rocket boost, which significantly improves the acceleration of the Vigilante. It also hosts two lethal machine guns and can be modified to carry homing missile launchers as well.

All in all, the Vigilante is a must-have vehicle in GTA Online. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,750,000.

#4 - The Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma is a civilian sports car boasting a four-door armored sedan body style.

Developed by Karin, this weaponized car is probably one of the best vehicles players could own in GTA Online in 2021.

The Armored Kuruma comes equipped with a powerful five-cylinder engine and a five-speed gearbox. Its nimble handling and quick acceleration are beyond impressive. The car is recorded at a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h), leaving many vehicles of its class in the dust.

#3 - The Buzzard

Inspired by the MH-6 Little Bird, the Buzzard is a military/law enforcement helicopter.

For a helicopter that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, the Buzzard is an unbelievably fast vehicle. Recorded at a top speed of 145 mph, it's perhaps one of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online. Moreover, the Buzzard is a weaponized aircraft, devastating enough to obliterate almost anything within the targeted radius.

The Buzzard is definitely one of the most essential vehicles in GTA Online. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,750,000.

#2 - The Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the most unique cars featured in GTA Online. It takes heavy influence from the Lamborghini Marzal concept car and boasts a striking resemblance to the popular Aston Martin Lagonda.

One of the features the car is best known for is the submarine mode. It allows players to take the Toreador into the deep ocean for a spin.

Recorded at a top speed of 135.25 mph, the Toreador leaves many of its contemporaries behind. Its high acceleration and great handling make for the ultimate thrilling ride.

All in all, the Toreador is a wonderful car. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online for $3,666,000.

#1 - The Oppressor MK 2

One cannot play GTA Online and not know about the insanely popular Oppressor MK II.

This custom hoverbike comes equipped with foldable wings. Above ground, the Oppressor MK II is recorded at a maximum speed of 130 mph and boasts great acceleration. And above water, the Oppressor MK II works like a high-end hovercraft with unparalleled speed and overall performance.

If there's one vehicle that every GTA Online player should own, it's the Oppressor MK II. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,890,250.