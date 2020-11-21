GTA Online: 5 best cars for Heists

Whether chasing the Criminal Mastermind challenge in GTA Online or simply completing Heists with the squad, picking the right car for setups and Heist finale's are imperative for a player's success.

That being said, not all vehicles are allowed to be used in Heists or setups. For example, oppressors and APC's are forbidden as Heist vehicles. Out of the available cars, here's five most compelling in GTA online.

Five best Heists cars in GTA Online

1. Armored Kuruma

"The perfect car to go with your flesh tunnel earrings, frosted spikes, and oversize jeans. Buy this and you'll never fail to be mistaken for a small town drug dealer again. This edition helps prevent a mistake turning into a tragedy with armor plating."

- GTA Online description

Seats: 4

Price: $698,250 Or $525,000 After The Fleeca Job heist

2. Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

"Ironically named light armored personnel vehicle. Prefect for crushing small rebellions in a dictatorship or wiping out peaceful protestsin an alleged democracy. This model is fitted with a turret cannon."

- GTA Online description

Seats: 9

Price: $1,350,000 and $202,500 to convert into a personal vehicle

Please note: This vehicle is a pegasus vehicle and must be converted into a personal vehicle in a special vehicle workshop like the Mobile Operations Center.

3. Vigilante

"Today's society is broken. We all know who's behind it, but we're afraid to speak out. Hard-working cops, human rights lawyers, investigative journalists, social media managers - a cartel of vested interests who would think nothing of trampling the freedoms of a semi-legitimate businessperson such as yourself. It's time someone took the law into their own hands, and if you're in the market for some fully weaponized, rocket-propelled civic order, the Vigilante is the only game in town."

- GTA Online description

Seats: 2

Price: $3,750,000

4. Half-track

"The Half-track might look like it's having a really dangerous identity crisis, but trust us, it works. The all-terrain capabilities of a tank, with all the advantages of a truck: straightforward handling, a spacious, prostitute-friendly cabin, and lots of fresh air for the lunatic on the .50 cal in the back."

- GTA Online description

Seats: 3

Price: $2,254,350 Or $1,695,000 (Trade price)

5. Nightshark

"There's a special moment in the life of every billionaire when you realize that everyone else is trying to kill you and steal from you. And when the time comes, you want a vehicle built exclusively to cater to that paranoid delusion. Enter the Nightshark, where you can sit in perfect comfort behind tinted, sniper-proof glass as the filthy hordes press against your armored hull, then pull the trigger on the dual machine guns and relax as the car does all the hard work for you. Who's crazy now?"

- GTA Online description

Seats: 4

Price: $1,245,000

Note: All stats and info above are taken from the in-game section.