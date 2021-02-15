List of every heist in GTA Online as of 2021

Heists are undoubtedly an integral part of modern entertainment, with both movies and even videogames such as GTA capitalizing on its inherent value time and time again.

The GTA franchise has benefited a lot from the inclusion of some form of heist in previous games, such as GTA Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 4. Perhaps the most famous one was the Three-Leaf Clover mission from Grand Theft Auto 4, which had Niko pair up with the McReary siblings to take the Bank of Liberty.

Therefore, it only made sense for heists to become a focal point for GTA 5 and then be brought over to Online.

In GTA Online, heists are not only some of the best ways to make money but are also a supremely fun game mode with tight, scripted sequences and story moments that encourage team play.

This article takes a look at the complete list of every heist in GTA online as of February 2021, as Rockstar is sure to add new ones in the years leading up to a sequel.

GTA Online: Every heist in the game as of 2021

1) The Fleeca Job: Number of Players: 2, Max Potential Take: $143,750

2) The Prison Break: Number of Players: 4, Max Potential Take: $500,000

3) The Humane Labs Raid: Number of Players: 4, Max Potential Take: $675,000

4) Series A Funding: Number of Players: 4, Max Potential Take: $505,000

5) The Pacific Standard: Number of Players: 4, Max Potential Take: $1,250,000

6) The Doomsday Heist

Act 1 The Data Breaches: Players: 2, Max Potential Take: $812,500

7) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist (Cash): Players: 2-4, Max Potential Take: $2,326,500

8) The Cayo Perico Heist

Primary Targets: