Top 5 mods that turn GTA 5 into a horror game

GTA 5, for all its mysteries and supernatural sightings atop Mount Gordo, is quite a happy place if one can numb themselves to the violence, greed, and atrocities of the powerful. Apart from all of that, the world of GTA 5 is a bright, sunny paradise that has hilarity and ridiculousness around every corner.

However, the excellent modding community has taken it upon themselves to create the perfect horror experience out of GTA 5. As a result, one can find a number of excellent mods that essentially turn the sunny Los Santos into the home for the foulest creatures and spirits from the underworld.

Here's a look at some of the best horror mods available for GTA 5 on the internet.

5 best mods that turn GTA 5 into a horror game

1) Simple Zombies

The title of the mod can be exceptionally misleading as this mod is anything but "simple".

Simple Zombies is one of the most extensive and in-depth mods of all time. The mod essentially turns GTA into the most intricate survival game, complete with a solid camp management system.

The player must barricade effectively against the undead hordes and protect themselves in a variety of ways. A complete Day-Night cycle also adds a ton of gameplay variation in the mod and allows for the difficulty to be ramped up to a great degree come nightfall.

Simple Zombies is, hands down, one of the best mods ever created for a game and GTA fans are sure to enjoy seeing Los Santos turned into a horror playground.

Download link

2) Misterix V

The infamous Mixterix mods from GTA San Andreas gets an HD makeover and is brought to Grand Theft Auto 5's world. The mod turns Los Santos into what is essentially a playground for all things spooky and downright chilling.

There are several iconic characters whose spirits have been turned to vengeful ghosts out for blood. The player must use their wits and guns to battle several dangerous spirits spread throughout Los Santos.

The fog effects of this mod are done exceptionally well and add a layer of mystery and horror over GTA 5's Los Santos.

Download Link

3) The House of the Damned

If Resident Evil 7 wasn't scary the first time around, perhaps its rendition in GTA 5 might just do the trick. This mod transports the player to the O'Neil's farm which has now been turned into the Baker House.

The Baker House is just about the last piece of property that a player would want to visit willingly. However, if the bravehearts in the GTA community are ready to test their mettle against the most vicious family of all time, they must surely try out this mod.

The House of the Damned is an exceptionally well-made mod that goes to show how well-crafted GTA mods can be.

Download Link

4) Herman Dude's Mod Collection

Players shouldn't let this mod's name throw them off; it is anything but a "chill" collection from Herman Dude. This is essentially the most horrifying collection of mods available on the internet and is packed with some of the scariest mods available for GTA 5.

The mod also aims to work at a cerebral level with plenty of horrific imagery that is hidden in plain sight. It does a great job at setting up an absolutely terrifying atmosphere.

It is compounded by absolutely painstaking detail that goes into each character model in the mod. The details are what truly make this mod stand out amongst a myriad of similar mods.

Download link

5) The Brazillian Myths

This mod does not require too much of an explanation as the player only has to try it out for 15 minutes to discover the terrifying mysteries that await them in the woods.

From a Satanic sect to a murderous blonde woman in a bathroom, this mod brings out the horror in spades. Brazillian myths certainly know how to terrify audiences across the world, and this mod does a great job in bringing some of the most terrifying lore from the culture to GTA 5.