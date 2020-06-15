GTA Liberty City Stories: All cheat codes for PC
- Let's take a look at all the cheat codes in GTA Liberty City Stories that help to make your gameplay easier.
- Feel nostalgic by playing GTA Liberty City Stories on your computer.
Even though GTA Liberty City Stories released many years ago, it is still liked by many GTA players. Cheat codes are the fun element of every GTA game. Cheats help the players enjoy the game in their style by causing chaos around the city.
To make sure you ace the game, here are all the PC cheat codes that might come handy to you.
GTA Liberty City Stories cheats
Type CATSANDDOGS for stormy weather.
Type CANTSEEATHING for foggy weather.
Type ABITDRIEG for dense clouds.
Type APLEASANTDAY for light clouds.
Type ALOVELYDAY for sunny weather.
Type LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS to have big wheels.
Type WHEELSAREALLINEED to make only the wheels of a car visible.
Type SEAWAYS Cars to drive cars on water.
Type GREENLIGHT to turn the traffic lights green.
Type GRIPISEVERYTHING for perfect handling.
Type COMEFLYWITHME to make cars fly.
Type IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK to make cars black.
Type AHAIRDRESSERSCAR to make cars pink.
Type MIAMITRAFFIC for driving aggressively.
Type BIGBANG to blow up nearby cars.
Type BETTERTHANWALKING to spawn a Caddie.
Type RUBBISHCAR to spawn a Trashmaster.
Type ROCKANDROLLCAR to spawn a Love Fist Limo.
Type THELASTRIDE to spawn a Romero Hearse.
Type GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED to spawn a Hotring Racer.
Type GETTHEREFAST to spawn a Sabre Turbo.
Type TRAVELINSTYLE to spawn a Bloodring Banger
Type PANZER to spawn a Rhino
Type FOXYLITTLETHING to play as Mercedes
Type IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY to play as Sonny Forelli
Type ONEARMEDBANDIT to play as Phil Cassidy
Type WELOVEOURDICK to play as a Love Fist character (Dick)
Type ROCKANDROLLMAN to play as a Love Fist character (Jezz Torent)
Type ILOOKLIKEHILARY to play as Hilary King
Type MYSONISALAWYER to play as Ken Rosenberg
Type LOOKLIKELANCE to play as Lance Vance
Type CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED to play as Ricardo Diaz
Type STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP to change Skin/Clothes
Type LEAVEMEALONE to decrease the wanted level
Type YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE to raise the wanted level
Type PRECIOUSPROTECTION for full armour
Type ASPIRINE for full health
Type NUTTERTOOLS for all ''heavy'' weapons
Type PROFESSIONALTOOLS for all ''medium'' weapons
Type THUGSTOOLS for all ''light'' weapons
Type BOOOOOORING to make everything slower
Type ONSPEED to make everything faster
Type LIFEISPASSINGMEBY to speed up the game clock