GTA Liberty City Stories: All cheat codes for PC

Let's take a look at all the cheat codes in GTA Liberty City Stories that help to make your gameplay easier.

Feel nostalgic by playing GTA Liberty City Stories on your computer.

GTA Liberty City Stories. Image: YouTube.

Even though GTA Liberty City Stories released many years ago, it is still liked by many GTA players. Cheat codes are the fun element of every GTA game. Cheats help the players enjoy the game in their style by causing chaos around the city.

To make sure you ace the game, here are all the PC cheat codes that might come handy to you.

GTA Liberty City Stories cheats

Type CATSANDDOGS for stormy weather.

Type CANTSEEATHING for foggy weather.

Type ABITDRIEG for dense clouds.

Type APLEASANTDAY for light clouds.

Type ALOVELYDAY for sunny weather.

Type LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS to have big wheels.

Type WHEELSAREALLINEED to make only the wheels of a car visible.

Type SEAWAYS Cars to drive cars on water.

Type GREENLIGHT to turn the traffic lights green.

Type GRIPISEVERYTHING for perfect handling.

Type COMEFLYWITHME to make cars fly.

Type IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK to make cars black.

Type AHAIRDRESSERSCAR to make cars pink.

Type MIAMITRAFFIC for driving aggressively.

Type BIGBANG to blow up nearby cars.

Type BETTERTHANWALKING to spawn a Caddie.

Type RUBBISHCAR to spawn a Trashmaster.

Type ROCKANDROLLCAR to spawn a Love Fist Limo.

Romero Hearse in GTA Liberty City Stories. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

Type THELASTRIDE to spawn a Romero Hearse.

Type GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED to spawn a Hotring Racer.

Type GETTHEREFAST to spawn a Sabre Turbo.

Type TRAVELINSTYLE to spawn a Bloodring Banger

Type PANZER to spawn a Rhino

Type FOXYLITTLETHING to play as Mercedes

Type IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY to play as Sonny Forelli

Type ONEARMEDBANDIT to play as Phil Cassidy

Type WELOVEOURDICK to play as a Love Fist character (Dick)

Type ROCKANDROLLMAN to play as a Love Fist character (Jezz Torent)

Type ILOOKLIKEHILARY to play as Hilary King

Type MYSONISALAWYER to play as Ken Rosenberg

Type LOOKLIKELANCE to play as Lance Vance

Ricardo Diaz. Image: LibertyCity.

Type CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED to play as Ricardo Diaz

Type STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP to change Skin/Clothes

Type LEAVEMEALONE to decrease the wanted level

Type YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE to raise the wanted level

Type PRECIOUSPROTECTION for full armour

Type ASPIRINE for full health

Type NUTTERTOOLS for all ''heavy'' weapons

Type PROFESSIONALTOOLS for all ''medium'' weapons

Type THUGSTOOLS for all ''light'' weapons

Type BOOOOOORING to make everything slower

Type ONSPEED to make everything faster

Type LIFEISPASSINGMEBY to speed up the game clock