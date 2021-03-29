Top 5 characters from GTA Vice City fans wanted to see more of

GTA Vice City features a number of diverse characters, but the assortment naturally doesn't favor each character in the same way. Some characters were there in almost every scene, while others modestly took a seat behind the curtains after only a couple of them.

Rockstar is known for bringing into existence some of the most unique, ruthless, and spine-chilling characters. Listed below are the five best characters GTA Vice City players wanted to see more of.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best characters from GTA Vice City fans wanted to see more of

#5 - Fernando Martinez

Fernando Martinez (Image via GTA Wiki)

Fernando Martinez is a popular radio personality who makes an appearance in almost every Grand Theft Auto game.

His character in GTA Vice City is, however, more prominent than ever. His passion for love and romance is admirable. He's the "love guru" people consider consulting when a committed relationship starts going downhill or hits a rough patch, or at least he believes they should.

Players would've wanted to see more of Fernando Martinez in GTA Vice City, especially without the "Latin Lover" facade he seems to have raised so effortlessly.

#4 - Mary-Jo Cassidy

Mary-Jo Cassidy (image via GTA Wiki)

People who grew up under the shadow of a "star sibling" would know how it feels to be pushed to the sidelines, as if one doesn't even exist.

Mary-Jo Cassidy portrays a conflicting personality. Sometimes she envies Louise for being the "perfect skinny girl" who gets to sleep with whoever she likes. And sometimes, she is portrayed as a loving sibling who doesn't know what to do when her sister is kidnapped.

Mary-Jo is the kind of character a lot of people can resonate with, and players would've loved to interact with her in GTA Vice City on a personal level.

#3 - Barry Mickelthwaite

Barry Mickelthwait (Image via GTA Wiki)

Barry Mickelthwait is one of the most memorable characters that players wanted to see more of in GTA Vice City.

Barry is a Talent Manager by profession. Before working for Phil Collins, he managed a dog called Puddles, who could talk, making for an interesting storyline.

It's indicated that Barry Mickelthwait slept with Reni Wassulmaier in Monaco when he was drunk and was out of his senses, earning the name "Miss Management."

His backstory is unique and enthralling, as are the scenes he has been featured in.

#2 - Kent Paul

Kent Paul (Image via GTA Wiki)

Kent Paul is an easy-going guy, portraying the kind of personality one doesn't often get to see in GTA Vice City. He pretends to be a criminal mastermind when he's just a low-key rebel who enjoys music.

Kent Paul is an intriguing character with a great backstory. Players would've loved to see more of him in GTA Vice City.

#1 - Dwaine and Jethro

Dwaine and Jethro are two friendly mechanics who will gladly do whatever they are asked because they are "nice." Their carefree nature and submissive dialogs leave players in mild shock because GTA Vice City wasn't exactly made for people who took nice too seriously.

They are definitely two of the most interesting characters featured in GTA Vice City who should have made more comebacks.