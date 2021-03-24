5 most underwhelming features that players never use in the GTA series

Not all features are created equal within the GTA series.

There are bound to be some underwhelming features that players never use, either because it's a feature with a minimal reward or because they simply don't know that it exists. The GTA series has hundreds of features, so some of them are bound to be less impressive than others. Some of these features could be useful to the player, but generally, most players will ignore them in lieu of GTA's numerous other fun features.

Five of the most underwhelming features that players never use in the GTA series

#5 - Shooting ranges at Ammu-Nation (GTA Online)

Image via GTA Wiki

Shooting ranges are seldom used in most GTA games, but the Shooting ranges in GTA Online are used even less than usual. It's designed as a feature to improve one's shooting capabilities, but it isn't really necessary in a game like GTA Online. Not only can players go on rampages to improve their shooting skills, but they can also just do regular missions and heists to get better.

What really seals the deal for the shooting ranges at Ammu-Nation as a feature is that players can have their own private shooting range at their Bunker. It unlocks the usual shooting range rewards for players that participate, so there's genuinely not much of a reason to visit an Ammu-Nation's shooting range unless the player is new to the game.

#4 - Shoplifting

Advertisement

Image via GameModding.com

GTA Online is all about efficiency these days, so it would seem like a worthless investment of one's time to shoplift. The player can't even take anything valuable through shoplifting. Instead, they have to grab a measly snack, and then they can bail for a one-star Wanted Level. A one-star Wanted Level is easy to avoid, but it's still a waste of time for something so minor.

Considering how cheap snacks are in GTA Online, this feature seems to be forgotten about by most players. It should be noted that this feature only works in a 24/7 convenience store. Predictably, most players would rather get their free snacks through their Facility.

#3 - Vice City Bodyguards

Image via GTA Wiki

Advertisement

The idea of having bodyguards in GTA Vice City is awesome, especially since some missions might be frustrating for some players. However, the sad reality is that the player can only hire three bodyguards if they 100% complete the game. By then, there's really no need to own one, unless the player really wants to shoot some cops.

GTA Vice City isn't an easy game to 100% either, as finding all of the Hidden Packages without a guide is no easy feat. It should go without saying that most players have never beaten GTA Vice City 100%, so this feature is one that only a select few would even be aware of. For the few that have unlocked this underwhelming feature, it is pretty neat. It's just unfortunate that they do not need to have a bodyguard by this point in the game.

#2 - GTA San Andreas gang members vandalizing your car

Image via GTA Wiki

This feature isn't something players would use to their benefit, but it does add a bit of immersion to the game. Normally, rival gang members would ignore CJ or try to eject him from his vehicle. However, if the player is on a side-mission like Taxi Driver, they will instead try to vandalize the vehicle. They'll use unique animations where they kick and ram into the vehicle.

Advertisement

This feature is underwhelming and seldom seen for many reasons. First, players don't tend to keep their vehicle perfectly still for a while. Second, it takes a while for the rival gang members to circle CJ's ride. Finally, players tend to ignore them (either by driving away or by driving through them), so they wouldn't be aware of this feature's existence in the first place.

#1 - Top-down camera view in GTA III

Image via GTA Wiki

One of the most important parts that define GTA III's legacy is its transition to 3D. Hence, it seems counterintuitive for players to use the optional top-down camera feature in GTA III. It's technically 3D by that point, but it restricts the player's view, as seeing the game from a top-down perspective isn't particularly useful like it was in GTA 1 and GTA 2.

This feature doesn't even return in subsequent games, and it's unlikely that the GTA community will ever clamor for its return. Considering modern games allow players to line up their shots perfectly, it's unlikely that this feature would even be used if it did return in a future GTA title.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.