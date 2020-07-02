GTA Online: Top 3 bunkers in the game

GTA Online players like to choose their bunkers on the basis of location and price.

Here are the top three bunkers that players can use in GTA Online.

Bunker locations in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: Daily Star)

The world of GTA Online has a variety of features- properties, vehicles and weapons- to offer to its players.

Some of these components are purchasable properties called bunkers. Introduced as a part of the Gunrunning update, bunkers are underground facilities that can be customised by the player.

GTA Online players often prefer to choose their bunkers based on location and price. You can buy bunkers from the Maze Bank Foreclosures in the game.

Top 3 Bunkers in GTA Online

Here are the top three bunkers based on their location and price:

3. Route 68 Bunker

Route 68 Bunker (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

The Route 68 bunker is a popular choice among GTA Online players, which means that you might have to defend it quite often. So, whenever you move out of your bunker, make sure that you secure it properly.

This bunker, which can hold three vehicles, is located towards the west of the airport and can be purchased for $1950000.

2. Raton Canyon Bunker

Raton Canyon Bunker (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

The Raton Canyon bunker is surrounded by mountains and is protected by the federal government. This means that you can work here in peace and not get bothered by intruders. It can hold up to three vehicles and is worth $1450000.

1. Farmhouse Bunker

Farmhouse Bunker (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

The Farmhouse Bunker is the most expensive bunker in GTA Online. Valued at $2375000, this bunker is liked by players because of its location. As the name suggests, it is located in an abandoned farmhouse and is the best place to build your criminal empire without suspicion. The bunker also helps you get good spawns and can accommodate up to three vehicles.