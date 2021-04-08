5 reasons why players love Heists in GTA Online

It's no exaggeration to say that players love heists in GTA Online for one reason or another.

The simple fact is that it makes them a lot of money, and the complicated reason is that it provides grounds for developing new relationships. For one reason or another, heists are some of the most beloved pieces of content in GTA Online. Either way, heists are a defining part of GTA Online's metagame.

Naturally, there are more than five reasons why a player can love heists in GTA Online. This article will focus on general reasons, so a player looking for something specific like the beauty of Cayo Perico's setting won't be on this list. Instead, it will be a general thing that most players associate with heists (the good parts, anyway).

Five reasons why players love Heists in GTA Online

#5 - Fun gameplay

Image via Gadget Review

Heists' complexity often endears it to being among the most intricate and interesting parts of GTA Online. Shootouts, minigames, driving: GTA Online heists have it all. That's not even mentioning how different heists feel different from one another, or how some heists have multiple ways to complete it.

Some of the next entries on this list will expand on why heists are fun. That said, GTA Online's core gameplay fits in very well with the heists in the game. No heist feels out of place. The newer heists also feel fun in their own unique way, making them feel quite different than the heists of yesteryear.

Advertisement

#4 - Can meet new people

Image via PCGamesN

Doing heists with randoms is often a gamble, but it can be fun for players who don't expect to do much in a session. Seeing some noob fail the most mundane task is amusing, but one can also take this opportunity to teach them how to play the game properly. Likewise, the player can meet a highly-skilled player who will carry anyone to success.

This reason doesn't apply to everybody, but it is relevant to solo players who don't play with their friends in GTA Online. Some people can go the extra mile and befriend some random player through these heists. It's not a common occurrence by any means, but it is still a neat reason some players enjoy GTA Online heists.

Advertisement

#3 - Fun to mess around with one's friends

Image via USgamer

This reason is an expansion of the previous entry on this list. Predictably, one of the most fun things to do in an online multiplayer game is to do activities with one's friends. Players can run organizations together, but the real profits lie in heists. Not only do heists have the potential to make a lot of money, but players can communicate a lot better with their friends than random players.

This means that they are far less likely to fail heists (unless their friends are terrible players). Fewer disasters mean that players aren't wasting their time in GTA Online. Of course, purposefully screwing up the heist for friends feels less scummy than doing it to strangers, so there's always a moment to be had in GTA Online's hectic world.

#2 - Heist variety

Image via Push Square

Advertisement

Part of the reason heists are so popular among GTA Online players is that there are so many heists in the game. There are low-level heists for noobs to do, and then there are the end-game heists for the good players to attempt. Everybody starts at the bottom, so having this much variety in GTA Online is a good thing. Plus, even end-game players might enjoy easier heists from time to time for the sake of doing something different.

This extra variety in heists makes each heist feel different. Even amongst the same heists is the fact that there are multiple ways to approach it. Then there's the fact that players also have varying heist preparation missions to consider, and it's easy to see why heists are so complex in the GTA Online world.

#1 - Money

Image via Rockstar Games

Heists are insane value for earning a lot of money quickly. Everything else is a bonus, to be honest. Even if heists were the most boring content in the game, their ability to make the player a fortune isn't to be underestimated. Fortunately for the heists, these are some of the most fun pieces of content in GTA Online. When coupled with its insane moneymaking potential, it's hard to justify doing most other activities.

Advertisement

For example, a player wouldn't bother doing contact missions when they can farm the Cayo Perico heist over and over again for more money. Both activities involve grinding, except the latter one can earn them significantly more money. Considering how expensive GTA Online's items are, having the ability to make this much money is a necessity for players.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.