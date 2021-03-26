5 reasons why GTA Online players love Heists

There are plenty of reasons why GTA Online players love heists.

Heists are a focal point within GTA 5, so it's no surprise that it bled into GTA Online's philosophy. GTA Online has even more heists than GTA 5, and one could argue that the overall design of the heists in the former game is more exciting than the ones in the latter one. However, the purpose of this article is to focus on the general reasons why players love heists in GTA Online.

As this is a general list for GTA Online players, specific reasons like The Cayo Perico Heist's location aren't applicable. Not all heists are in an interesting location, so it wouldn't apply. There are so many great heists in GTA Online, so using just general reasons should suffice in a situation like this one.

Five reasons why GTA Online players love Heists

#5 - The story

This reason is more related to playing a heist for the first time, but there's often an interesting storyline reason for why the player is doing it. Usually, this applies to the later heists found in GTA Online, like The Cayo Perico Heist and The Diamond Casino Heist. In this scenario, there are new characters for the player to get invested in, and that's not even mentioning how heists expand the lore of pre-existing ones.

It should be noted that players will typically skip over the story details, especially when grinding. However, some GTA Online players still love the varying stories told throughout these heists, as it ranges from something insane to a scene one would see in an action flick.

#4 - Fun gameplay

Typically, heists have more going on in them than most other activities. Sometimes, there's a little minigame to get through as part of the heist, while at other times, a player has to make their shots count in a gunfight. Then there's some driving, the element of random teammates, and other miscellaneous factors that make heists stand out from its competition.

What really helps heists is that one can do them with their buddies. Sometimes, it's fun to mess around and screw over one's friends for a good laugh. Even if trolling isn't a player's primary motive, they can still have a lot of fun playing the game with their friends, especially when they're grinding.

#3 - Great variety in heists

Heists aren't just end-game content for most players. There are plenty of easy heists that a player can do at least once. The early heists aren't as profitable or complex as later ones, but it helps diversify one's gameplay once they have access to at least one heist. The best part about this reason is that end-game players have a lot of heists they can choose to do in GTA Online.

For example, they can choose to do Doomsday Heists, The Diamond Casino Heist, or The Cayo Perico Heist. Each one has its benefits. Considering how different the content and gameplay are within just these three heists, it should be readily apparent as to why some fans love heists so much in GTA Online.

#2 - Heists are something most players work towards

It's a great feeling of accomplishment when a player finally unlocks an activity most other players clamor for. Take something like The Cayo Perico Heist, for example. Players will have to earn over a million before they can attempt it, and that's not even getting to how unskilled players can easily fail it over and over again. If they keep failing, then it's not an accomplishment.

However, for the players that can grind heists in GTA Online, it feels awesome (at least at first). Heists are one of the most important features in GTA Online, so it's something most players should strive for. Considering that the other beneficial reasons on this list complement this one, it's fair to say that GTA Online players tend to love heists once they can do it properly.

#1 - It's one of the best moneymakers in the game

Money makes the world go round, and players desperately need money to do much of anything in GTA Online. They will inevitably grind anything, so having heists be one of the best moneymakers makes players love it even more. Considering that heists are often more complicated than businesses and other missions, it helps the player feel less stressed when grinding.

This, in turn, means that more players will do heists in GTA Online. If everybody hears about how good it is, then they'll likely grind it out themselves. Once they get used to whatever heist they're grinding, then they can auto-pilot it and make significant cash. In fact, it's far more than what they could earn with most other activities in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.