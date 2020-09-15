GTA Online: Full list of Heists in order of release

One of the best aspects of the GTA Online experience is Heists. These are essentially co-op PvE missions where players, along with friends or others in matchmaking, must team up and execute a well-planned job.

They were added to GTA Online in 2015, with the Heists update bringing the first few such activities into the game. These missions quickly became the biggest selling points of GTA Online, and players flocked the game to experience them first-hand.

Heists were a huge part of GTA 5's story mode, and thus, the feature in GTA Online kept up with it thematically. There are several Heists in the latter, with more on the way later this year, as announced by Rockstar Games.

Each Heist also involves a setup cost in GTA Online, which the Heist Leader must pay to gain the setup jobs for the Heist.

Once the setup missions are complete, players can then launch a Heist from their control room. These jobs also require the Heist Leader to own specific properties in the game.

For example, players need to own an Arcade to begin the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Full list of Heists in the game

A. Heists update

1) The Fleeca Job

Players: 2

Potential Take: $57,500-$143,750

2) The Prison Break

Players: 4

Potential Take: $200,000-$500,000

3) The Humane Labs Raid

Players: 4

Potential Take: $270,000-$675,000

3) Series A Funding

Players: 4

Potential Take: $202,000-$505,000

4) The Pacific Standard

Players: 4

Potential Take: $500,000-$1,250,000

B. The Doomsday Heist

1) The Data Breaches

Players: 2-4

Potential Take: $650,000-$812,500

2) The Bogdan Problem

Players: 2-4

Potential Take: $950,000-$1,187,500

3) The Doomsday Scenario

Players: 2-4

Potential Take: $1,200,000-$1,500,000

C. Diamond Casino Heist

1) The Diamond Casino Heist (Cash)

Players: 2-4$

Potential Take: $2,115,000-$2,326,500

2) The Diamond Casino Heist (Artwork)

Players:2-4$

Potential Take: $2,350,000-$2,585,000

3) The Diamond Casino Heist (Gold)

Players: 2-4

Potential Take: $585,000-$2,843,500

3) The Diamond Casino Heist (Diamonds)

Players: 2-4

Potential Take: $3,290,000-$3,619,000