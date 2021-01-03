GTA Online Heists: Payouts of all the heists in the game

Rockstar Games has been able to build upon GTA Online and deepen the online multiplayer experience with subsequent title updates.
When GTA Online was first released, it wasn't exactly bursting at the seams with content, but future title updates made GTA Online to be one of the most fulfilling online multiplayer games.
The Heists DLC released in 2015, brought to GTA Online, arguably the best aspect of the Story Mode in an interesting PvE game mode. Heists quickly became the most popular game mode in GTA Online and continue to be one of the biggest draws to the game.
Players start off relatively small, but soon enough, they will be breaking into Casinos and private compounds once they're rich enough in the game. Here we take a look at the maximum potential payout for each of the Heists in GTA Online.
Payouts of all the heists in GTA Online
The first few Heists in the game might not pay out much, but they are a good place to get started. They serve as a good introduction to the basic structure of a Heist and all the Setup that goes along with it.
It is always recommended to familiarize oneself with the first few Heists in GTA Online before jumping into the deep end. To perform the Heists, players will have to buy a High-End apartment and then plan the Heist in the Planning Room to get started.
#1 - The Fleeca Job
Players Required: 2, Setup Cost: $11,500
Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $143,750
#2 - The Prison Break
Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $40,000
Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $500,000
#3 - The Humane Labs Raid
Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $54,000
Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $675,000
4# - Series A Funding
Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $40,400
Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $505,000
#5 - The Pacific Standard
Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $100,000
Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $1,250,000
These are the first few Heists in the game that can be completed after buying a High-End Apartment. The rest of the Heists that follow require properties such as a Kostaka Submarine, an Arcade, and a Facility, respectively.
#1 - Doomsday Heist
Property Required: Facility
Maximum Potential Payout (Hard):
• Act I: $325,000 - $812,500
• Act II: $475,000 - $1,187,500
• Act III: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000
Players Required: 2-4
#2 - Diamond Casino Heist
Maximum Potential Payout (Hard):
- Cash: $2,115,000
- Artwork: $2,350,000
- Gold: $2,585,000
- Diamonds: $3,619,000
(Source)
Players Required: 2-4
#3 - Cayo Perico Heist
Minimum Payout: $1,078,000
Maximum Potential Payout: $4,570,600 (4 players)
Players Required: 1-4