GTA Online Heists: Payouts of all the heists in the game

Rockstar Games has been able to build upon GTA Online and deepen the online multiplayer experience with subsequent title updates.

When GTA Online was first released, it wasn't exactly bursting at the seams with content, but future title updates made GTA Online to be one of the most fulfilling online multiplayer games.

The Heists DLC released in 2015, brought to GTA Online, arguably the best aspect of the Story Mode in an interesting PvE game mode. Heists quickly became the most popular game mode in GTA Online and continue to be one of the biggest draws to the game.

Players start off relatively small, but soon enough, they will be breaking into Casinos and private compounds once they're rich enough in the game. Here we take a look at the maximum potential payout for each of the Heists in GTA Online.

Payouts of all the heists in GTA Online

The first few Heists in the game might not pay out much, but they are a good place to get started. They serve as a good introduction to the basic structure of a Heist and all the Setup that goes along with it.

It is always recommended to familiarize oneself with the first few Heists in GTA Online before jumping into the deep end. To perform the Heists, players will have to buy a High-End apartment and then plan the Heist in the Planning Room to get started.

#1 - The Fleeca Job

Players Required: 2, Setup Cost: $11,500

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $143,750

#2 - The Prison Break

Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $40,000

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $500,000

#3 - The Humane Labs Raid

Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $54,000

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $675,000

4# - Series A Funding

Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $40,400

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $505,000

#5 - The Pacific Standard

Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $100,000

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $1,250,000

These are the first few Heists in the game that can be completed after buying a High-End Apartment. The rest of the Heists that follow require properties such as a Kostaka Submarine, an Arcade, and a Facility, respectively.

#1 - Doomsday Heist

Property Required: Facility

Maximum Potential Payout (Hard):

• ­Act I: $325,000 - $812,500

• ­Act II: $475,000 - $1,187,500

• ­Act III: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000

Players Required: 2-4

#2 - Diamond Casino Heist

Maximum Potential Payout (Hard):

Cash: $2,115,000

Artwork: $2,350,000

Gold: $2,585,000

Diamonds: $3,619,000

(Source)

Players Required: 2-4

#3 - Cayo Perico Heist

Minimum Payout: $1,078,000

Maximum Potential Payout: $4,570,600 (4 players)

Players Required: 1-4