5 advantages as a CEO in GTA Online and how to register as one

CEOs live the best life in both the real world and in GTA Online, so players are often wondering how to maximize their benefits by registering as one.

A CEO is often seen as a figure of great authority. Their aura exudes wealth and prosperity, especially since they're often impeccably dressed. Fortunately for GTA Online players, they can get the benefits of being a CEO alongside dressing however they want.

Considering how easy it is to register as a CEO in GTA Online, there are no excuses for a player not finding it. Getting $1,000,000 for the cheapest office might be annoying for new players, but it's perfectly obtainable if the player plays their cards right. Once they do so, they can revel in the many benefits a CEO can experience in GTA Online.

Five advantages as a CEO and how to register as one in GTA Online

Before diving into the several advantages of becoming a CEO, it's vital to let players know how they can register as one. Considering that the CEO is a permanent title instead of the temporary VIP title, it's far more valuable for players to figure out how to become a CEO.

Becoming a CEO

Players need to own an Office property (with the cheapest being $1,000,000) and go to the "SecuroServ" option in the Interaction Menu. There should be an option to register as a CEO, and that's it. Registering as a CEO in GTA Online is as easy as that.

Advantages of becoming a CEO in GTA Online

There are numerous advantages to becoming a CEO in GTA Online, but these five advantages are more significant compared to their contemporaries. When players think about CEOs in GTA Online, these five advantages should pop up in their minds.

#5 - Owning an Organization allows players to do more businesses

If players aren't interested in becoming an MC President, then becoming a CEO is the best way to get started on several businesses. Some businesses, like Gunrunning, Import/Export, and Nightclubs, require a player to own an Organization, which is tremendously useful in it's own rights.

Import/Export is an excellent way to get money, Gunrunning is great for unlocking weapon parts, and that's only touching the surface of what each business brings to GTA Online players. If players want to earn a significant profit and advance farther into the game, becoming a CEO is one of the best things they can do in GTA Online.

#4 - Dropping items for their Organization members

For a small fee ($1K to $1.5K), CEOs can drop a multitude of items for their members to pick up. Bullshark Testosterone boosts a player's strength, stamina, and reflexes, allowing them to excel more in general combat. Here, Bullshark Testosterone only costs $1K.

CEOs can also drop ammo for $1K, allowing players to avoid having to go to Ammu-Nation to stock up. It might be more expensive for some guns, but the general convenience of it is unmatched. Finally, CEOs can spawn Super Heavy Armor for $1.5K, which should help their bodyguards out in a gunfight.

#3 - Bribe authorities

CEOs can bribe authorities at a low cost of only $15K. If they do so, they remove all Wanted Levels and grant immunity to Wanted Levels for up to two minutes, except in cases where they attack law enforcement. Considering how annoying Wanted Levels are to players in GTA Online, this ability can significantly aid them when they're on the run.

This ability can be activated anywhere as long as the CEO has $15K. Considering how much money a player has to have to become a CEO, $15K is nothing. It doesn't matter how much of a Wanted Level the player has; as soon as they activate this ability, they become virtually invisible to law enforcement.

#2 - Hide everybody in the Organization from the minimap radar

The minimap radar is a highly useful tool, as it allows players to navigate around the GTA Online world smoothly and efficiently. As a bonus, it also allows them to see other players nearby them. They can then choose to either avoid them or to kill them. For an Organization, this might be undesirable.

Fortunately, the CEO can spend $12K to hide everybody in their Organization from the minimap for three minutes. This also includes missions and Special Cargo, which should allow the Organization to complete it on time without fear of an enemy seeking them out.

#1 - Spawning vehicles

If the CEO owns a vehicle from a particular list, he can spawn it for free for other members of the Organization to use. The list of vehicles is seen in the list below:

SuperVolito

Turreted Limo

Baller LE LWB (Armored)

XLS

BeeJay XL

Buzzard Attack Chopper

Cognoscenti (Armored)

Rumpo Custom

Dinghy

Volatus

Schafter LWB (Armored)

Washington

Stretch

Patriot

Super Diamond

SuperVolito

Sanchez

Duneloader

Bodhi

Havok

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is the most notable one, as it's an excellent helicopter that can make plenty of Contact Missions a breeze. Considering a CEO can spawn it anywhere, they don't have to worry about traveling the huge GTA Online world.