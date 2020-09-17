GTA 5: How to register as a VIP or CEO in Grand Theft Auto Online

The developers of GTA 5 keep introducing regular updates that make the game exciting and worth the time. In GTA Online, gamers can hire other players to act as in-game bodyguards. To do this, you need to register yourself as a VIP, which in itself can be a rather tricky affair.

VIPs and bodyguards, according to the official Rockstar Games' blog, have a simple employer-employee role. They need to work in tandem to succeed in the VIP work and challenges.

Bodyguards are supposed to escort their VIP through the dangerous streets of Los Santos. Further, GTA 5 players can take things to the next level, and register as a CEO. In this article, we look at all the steps you need to follow to become a VIP or CEO in GTA 5.

Image Credits: Rockstar Games

GTA 5: How to register as a VIP?

The question has been asked around on the internet by hundreds of GTA 5 players. First and foremost, players need to have a total cash of at least $1 million. Once you have managed that, follow the steps below to become a VIP.

How to register as VIP in GTA 5? (Image Credits: YouTube)

1. Open the interaction menu in GTA 5 and access 'SecuroServ'.

2. From this menu, you can register as a VIP.

3. Once done, you will have to name your organization.

Going back to the interaction menu will reveal a 'SecuroServ VIP' option, which can be used to live the luxurious VIP life. For further help, watch the video below.

GTA 5: How to register as a CEO?

Becoming a CEO is more straightforward than registering as a VIP. Like VIPs, CEOs also need to have at least $1 million in GTA cash. GTA 5 players need to buy an office from the Dynasty 8 executive website. There are a total of four offices available:

How to register as a CEO in GTA 5? (Image Credits: VG247.com)

1. Maze Bank West worth $1,000,000

2. Arcadius Business Center worth $2,250,000

3. Lombank West worth $3,100,000

4. Maze Bank Tower worth $4,000,000

Once an office is bought, you can add several features to it, such as a living quarter, gun locker, safe etc. You can also order food and hire executive assistants to do all the menial jobs. For further help, you can watch the video below.