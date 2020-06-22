GTA Online: All you need to know about the Special Cargo missions

These missions involve stealing or purchasing cargo and then selling them at a higher rate.

Special Cargo missions can take place in Public sessions only.

Special Cargo mission in GTA Online. Image: YouTube.

GTA Online is all about giving the players various opportunities to run their own business. The game lets you become the CEO of a corporation or even the President of a Motorclub.

There are various CEO missions in GTA Online. Introduced as a part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update, Special Cargo is one of such missions.

Bedore getting started with the Special Cargo missions in GTA Online, you need to ensure that you are the owner of a warehouse. Warehouses can be bought from the desktop of your Executive office.

The missions involve stealing or purchasing cargo and storing them in the warehouse. The cargo can then be exported to earn money. You can select the number of crates you want to sell or you can sell it all at once to earn huge revenue.

Any number of players can play these missions. However, warehouse missions can take place in Public Free Mode sessions only. You can choose to play in the empty Public sessions as it reduces the chances of your crates being destroyed by your adversaries.

Buy Special Cargo in GTA Online

Buy the cargo in your office. Image: Screen Rant.

In GTA Online, you can head over to your office in the SecuroServ terminal to buy the Special Cargo. You must know that you can only pick one crate at a time, so it will be a little redundant and mundane for you to do it all by yourself. To make this a little easier, you can appoint Associates who can do this job for you.

Sell Special Cargo in GTA Online

Deliver the cargo to the destination. Image: YouTube.

You can sell your cargo at the opportune moment. For this, you need to ensure that you have access to the Ad-Hawk laptop. You can find this laptop in the warehouse and can use it to specify the number of crates that you want to sell.

You can export your cargo via sea, air, or land. You can pick the Brickade trucks for land transportation, Tug boats for sea transportation and Titan, or Cuban 800 for Air transportation.