GTA Online: Nightclub income sources

Nightclubs were added to GTA Online as part of the After Hours update and proved to be a steady source of income.

They can net you nearly $60,000 an hour if you optimize your production carefully.

(picture credits: gta wiki)

GTA Online's After Hours update brought Nightclubs to Los Santos and with it, brought a new source of income for the players. Nightclubs are a great source of income and can net you nearly $60,000 an hour.

In addition to being a valuable investment, it also helps you live out your fantasy of owning the most popular nightclub in the city. There's plenty of Nightclubs to choose from in GTA Online.

Also Read: Twitch sex addiction lawsuit: All you need to know

You can buy a Nightclub from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in the game. This is a great time to acquire a Nightclub in GTA Online as they are available at 50% discount.

In addition to the discount, PlayStation Plus members are getting a monthly login bonus that awards players $1,000,000 every month until the release of GTA V on PS5.

Therefore, if you haven't yet invested in a Nightclub, this is the perfect time to do so.

GTA Online: Nightclub Income and hourly payout

Sources of income in Nightclubs

Note: Maxing out your Warehouse for more storage is essential to making the maximum profit with Nightclubs. Also, these production times are estimate values that are a result of equipment upgrades.

Advertisement

Also Read: GTA 6: 5 Things Rockstar Should avoid in the next game

1) Sporting Goods

Payout: $7,000 per hour

Production Time: 20 hours

Value: $60,000

2) Organic Produce

Payout: $4,500 per hour

Production Time: 26.66 hours

Value: $120,000

3) Cash Creation

Payout: $7,000 per hour

Production Time: 20 hours

Value: $140,000

4) Printing & Copying

Payout: $4,000 per hour

Production Time: 15 hours

Value: $60,000

5) Pharmaceutical Research

Payout: $8,500

Production Time: 20 hour

Value: $170,000

6) Cargo and Shipments

Payout: $8,750 per hour

Production Time: 58.33 hours

Value: $500,000

7) South American Imports

Payout: 10,000 per hour

Production Time: 20 hours

Value: $200,000

Also Read: How to roll in GTA 5?