GTA Online: Nightclub income sources
GTA Online's After Hours update brought Nightclubs to Los Santos and with it, brought a new source of income for the players. Nightclubs are a great source of income and can net you nearly $60,000 an hour.
In addition to being a valuable investment, it also helps you live out your fantasy of owning the most popular nightclub in the city. There's plenty of Nightclubs to choose from in GTA Online.
You can buy a Nightclub from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in the game. This is a great time to acquire a Nightclub in GTA Online as they are available at 50% discount.
In addition to the discount, PlayStation Plus members are getting a monthly login bonus that awards players $1,000,000 every month until the release of GTA V on PS5.
Therefore, if you haven't yet invested in a Nightclub, this is the perfect time to do so.
GTA Online: Nightclub Income and hourly payout
Note: Maxing out your Warehouse for more storage is essential to making the maximum profit with Nightclubs. Also, these production times are estimate values that are a result of equipment upgrades.
1) Sporting Goods
Payout: $7,000 per hour
Production Time: 20 hours
Value: $60,000
2) Organic Produce
Payout: $4,500 per hour
Production Time: 26.66 hours
Value: $120,000
3) Cash Creation
Payout: $7,000 per hour
Production Time: 20 hours
Value: $140,000
4) Printing & Copying
Payout: $4,000 per hour
Production Time: 15 hours
Value: $60,000
5) Pharmaceutical Research
Payout: $8,500
Production Time: 20 hour
Value: $170,000
6) Cargo and Shipments
Payout: $8,750 per hour
Production Time: 58.33 hours
Value: $500,000
7) South American Imports
Payout: 10,000 per hour
Production Time: 20 hours
Value: $200,000
Published 02 Jul 2020, 13:46 IST