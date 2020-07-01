How to roll in GTA V?

GTA V made a few small combat tweaks, including adding a new roll mechanic.

You need to be aiming in order to roll, which has multiple uses in the game.

You can roll while aiming in GTA V and GTA: Online

The combat feature in the GTA franchise hasn't seen a complete overhaul since the first 3D game in the franchise, GTA III. It has remained largely the same, with multiple weapon choices, melee and basic mobility.

The addition of the cover system in GTA IV was perhaps the most significant change to the combat system of the series. GTA V did not do much in the way of completely revamping of combat either.

However, as has been established a long time ago in the gaming industry, "if it isn't broken, don't fix it". Fans have been largely satisfied with the adequate combat systems of these games, but would appreciate a few tweaks in the next installment of the franchise.

Also Read: Brime addresses Dr DisRespect rumours

GTA V did add a couple of changes to the routine system of the game, by introducing the "roll", in addition to crouched movement and the cover system. Let's take a look at the same.

How to roll in GTA V during combat?

While getting into cover, and shooting from behind chest-high walls and pillars, are the safest ways to approach a combat situation, there are still alternative modes by which you can avoid damage in GTA V.

Advertisement

The "roll" allows you to avoid gunfire by rolling sideways while shooting and changing positions quickly.

Also Read: Pewdiepie talks about Sushant Singh Rajput

This is especially useful when you're caught in a firefight out in the open, without any visible cover in sight. You can use this roll to approach a cover as quickly as you can, while also avoiding damage.

Roll controls in GTA V

Note: You can only roll when aiming.

On PS4: Press the Square Button while aiming

On PC: Press the Jump (default: Spacebar) button while aiming

On Xbox One: Press the X button while aiming

This is especially useful in GTA: Online, as players will often get into gunfights out in the open.

Also Read: How to play GTA: Online in solo mode?