Pewdiepie talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise

PewDiePie, one of the biggest internet personalities today, spoke about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on his channel.

The news reached the Swedish sensation as a result of fan outrage towards T-Series in India.

PewDiePie talked about Sushant Singh Rajput in a recent video

The entire country was left reeling when news broke of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's passing on the 14th of June 2020. The nation grieved the loss of an earnest and talented actor, who was well-appreciated in the Hindi-film industry.

The news of his death also sparked conversations about widespread nepotism in the film industry, leading to #UnsubscribeTSeries becoming a trending topic in India. Speaking of the T-Series, popular YouTube personality PewDiePie, who has history with the Indian media conglomerate, also had his say about the actors passing.

Also read: Everything you need to know about the flare gun in Fortnite

Last year, PewDiePie was overtaken by T-Series as the channel with the most number of subscribers on YouTube, which led to the former taking a break from the media-sharing platform for some time.

And now, the news of #UnsubscribeTSeries has once again seen a reaction from Pewdiepie, who spoke about it in a video he uploaded yesterday. He also, surprisingly, spoke about the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pewdiepie talks about Sushant Singh Rajput on YouTube

Pewdiepie usually reacts to fan submissions from his subreddit, and a fan submitted a post regarding the #UnsubscribeTSeries trend in India, leading him to talk about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The part where he talks about the actor begins at the 7-minute mark.

Advertisement

Also read: What is the Elite Pass in Free Fire?

He offered his condolences, and made a reference to the actor's speech at Avenues 2016, SJMSOM, IIT Bombay. PewDiePie spoke of the actor and how he seemed like a good person, and was saddened by his death.

He also stated that a talent like Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely important to the industry. PewDiePie refused to elaborate further on the topic of unsubscribing from T-Series, explaining the he had moved past that phase, and wished to not discuss it.

The hostility from fans towards the media giant stems from their outrage at the widespread presence of nepotism in the film industry. Their stance being that T-Series is representative of the kind of culture in Bollywood that propagates the idea of nepotism through its practices.