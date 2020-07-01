GTA Online: How to play in Solo Mode

GTA Online's multiplayer experience has been plagued by griefers whose sole purpose is to ruin other players' sessions.

Playing GTA Online Solo is a good option in case you want to prevent your experience from getting ruined.

GTA Online Solo Session

The world of GTA Online can be an incredibly fun place but it is not without its dangers. Griefers have plagued the Freemode in GTA Online for the longest time, and while playing in Passive Mode will eliminate some of those problems, they will still find a way to ruin your attempts at retaliation.

Griefers are essentially players whose sole purpose is to ruin your session in GTA: Online. They will attack you from the air, snipe you as you respawn and booby trap the vehicles around you, among many other things.

No online multiplayer experience is without annoying players like these, but there is a way to get around this issue: by playing in Solo Mode.

How to play GTA Online Solo

GTA Online has been plagued with griefers in Freemode

Griefers often ruin many activities in Freemode, including delivering vehicles and completing Freemode challenges for extra RP. They become a massive hurdle in enjoying the online experience.

Playing GTA Online Solo will hinder your character's growth in terms of RP gained and GTA$. However, if you want to complete only a few certain missions or activities in Freemode, playing Solo is a good option.

Follow these steps to play Solo in GTA Online:

Advertisement

Load the game into Story Mode

Go to the Pause Menu

Select Online

Select the option "Solo Session" or "Invite Only"

This will let you play an Online session Solo and will protect you from griefers in a regular GTA Online session. However, the best way to play the game is to link up with other players so that you can spawn straight to the intended activity.

Better yet, you can always play with friends so that when any griefer decides to pick a fight, you can always launch a full-scale attack along with your buddies.