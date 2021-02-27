What are Contact Missions in GTA Online: Complete list of all missions

GTA Online is not just a game. Its a cultural phenomenon, an unforgettable, addictive universe brimming with crackling adventures and life-threatening quests.

One of the reasons why this open-world game remains incredibly popular almost a decade after its release is due to the iconic, plot-driven missions. These missions are generally known as contact missions and are heavily influenced by the story-mode missions featured in GTA 5. However, the payout of these missions relies on a number of factors, and they don't necessarily revolve around a common plot.

Contact missions pay decently well and allow the player to rack up some extra bonuses, including RP and cash bonuses. Only a couple of these missions are available at the start. They are unlocked as the player levels up in GTA Online.

Contact Missions in GTA Online:

Unlike other missions featured in GTA Online, the payout that can be churned from contact missions depend on a lot of things.

Difficulty level determines the overall reward. When the mission is categorized as 'easy', the pay is generally basic. Medium level missions payout 25% more, and the reward increases by 50% for hard missions.

The time spent playing the mission also makes a huge difference. Payout generally tends to go down if the player barely spends 2-5 minutes on each mission.

Other factors that affect the overall payout are crew bonuses, friend bonuses, free aim bonuses and multiplayer bonuses. All of these extra perks basically encourage the player to play in a group rather than solo.

Full list of all the Contact Missions features in GTA Online:

1) GTA Online: Lamar Davis

Mail Or Nothing- Rank 1

Hold Up- Rank 1

Ballas to the wall

Community Outreach- Rank 5

Slow and Low- Rank 5

It's a G Thing- Rank 5

Funeral Party- Rank 5

Point and Shoot- Rank 5

Desperate Times Call For...- Rank 5

Peace Offerings- Rank 5

San Andreas Seoul- Rank 16

Ticket to Elysium- Rank 18

Going Down the GOH- Rank 20

Caught Napping- Rank 20

Lost MC RIP- Rank 25

No Smoking- Rank 30

2) GTA Online: Gerald

Image via nexusmods.com

Learning the Ropes Alone- Rank 1

Learning the Ropes- Rank 1

Pier Pressure- Rank 6

Death Metal- Rank 6

Deal Breaker- Rank 6

Flood in the LS River- Rank 6

Meth'd Up- Rank 7

No Hay Bronca- Rank 8

Hit 'Em Up- Rank 10

Gassed Up- Rank 12

Violent Duct- Rank 15

Hard Labor- Rank 19

War and Pieces- Rank 30

Chumash and Grab- Rank 35

Dish the Dirt- Rank 45

3) GTA Online: Simeon Yetarian

Image via gtaguide.net

Repo: Blow Up IV- Rank 1

Repo: Burn Rate- Rank 1

Repo: Do you Even Lift- Rank 1

Repo: GTA Today- Rank 1

Repo: RV Nearly There?- Rank 1

Repo: Sasquashed- Rank 1

Repo: Simeonomics- Rank 1

Repo: Under the Hammer- Rank 1

Where Credit's Due- Rank 5

Rockford Roll- Rank 5

Rich Men in Richman- Rank 5

Chasers- Rank 5

It Takes a Thief- Rank 5

Gentry Does It- Rank 10

All in the Game- Rank 10

El Burro Heists- Rank 10

Blow Up- Rank 12

GTA Today- 12

Chasers II- Rank 16

Blow Up II- Rank 20

Blow Up III- Rank 31

4) GTA Online: Ron Jakowski

Image via gtals.ru

TP Industries- Rank 13

Romance Isn't Dead- Rank 13

Fueling the Flames- Rank 20

Turbine Carbine- Rank 25

Daemon Run- Rank 25

Base Invaders- Rank 27

Crank Up the Volume- Rank 30

Landing Gear- Rank 55

Wet Workers- Rank 55

5) GTA Online: Trevor Phillips

Image via thumbstick.com

TP Industries- Rank 13

Lost My Mind- Rank 20

Crystal Clear Out- Rank 28

Chop Chop- Rank 43

Out of Harmony- Rank 50

Satellite Communications- Rank 60

Method in the Madness- Rank 65

Chopper Tail- Rank 70

Diamonds are for Trevor- Rank 50

6) GTA Online: Lester Crest

Image via rockstargame.su

Denial of Service- Rank 14

Master Data- Rank 16

Cops Capacity- Rank 19

Crime Scenester- Rank 20

Landing Strip- Rank 22

A Titan of a Job- Rank 24

Last Copper Outta LS- Rank 25

Quarry, Quarry- Rank 30

By Land, Sea and Air- Rank 30

Teaser Trailer- Rank 40

Four Trailers- Rank 45

Bust Out- Rank 55

Sinking Feeling- Rank 55

The Parking Garage- Rank 55

Hack and Dash- Rank 60

American Exports- Rank 65

On Maneuvers- Rank 65

Docks to Stock- Rank 70

Stocks and Scares- Rank 70

7) GTA Online: Martin Madrazo

Image via Nukes

Dispatch I- Rank 1

Dispatch II- Rank 1

Dispatch III- Rank 1

Impact IV- Rank 1

Dispatch V- Rank 1

Dispatch VI- Rank 1

On the List- Rank 18

Artificial Scarcity- Rank 19

Handle with Care- Rank 20

Time to Get Away- Rank 20

Out of Court Settlement- Rank 22

Death From Above- Rank 23

Check Out Time- Rank 35

Water the Vineyard- Rank 40

Grab Your Ballas- Rank 40

Stick Up to the Stickup Crew- Rank 40

The Los Santos Connection- Rank 40

Effin' Lazers- Rank 44

Editor and Thief- Rank 45

Mixed Up with Coke- Rank 45

Dry Docking- Rank 45

Cleaning the Cat House- Rank 45

Extradition- Rank 50

Hole Up Burton- Rank 50

Show Me the Monet- Rank 55

Judging the Jury- Rank 65

Defender- Rank 70

Rooftop Rumble- Rank 75

Trash Talk- Rank 81

7) GTA Online: The Diamond Casino & Resort (All Rank 1)

Image via theartofgaming.es

Casino- Loose Cheng

Casino- House Keeping

Casino- Strong Arm Tactics

Casino- Play to Win

Casino- Bad Bead

Casino- Cashing Out

8) GTA Online: Freemode Co-Op Missions

Image via Richlarrousse