How to make a passive income of $52,000 in GTA Online every 60 minutes

There are several money-spinning side hustles for GTA Online players to kickstart, but not every side hustle is just as rewarding as the Farmhouse Bunker.

While Gunrunning allows players to generate new leads and open up an extra stream of passive income, it's important to understand that this business shouldn't be the player's sole income source.

As profitable as they might be, Bunkers were added to the game as a side hustle and should never become a replacement for import/export business, which is the most lucrative form of income in GTA Online.

Nonetheless, Bunkers are still highly profitable and should be on every kingpin's radar.

This article explains how players can make $52,000 with the Farmhouse Bunker in GTA Online every 60 minutes.

How to make $52,000 per hour in GTA Online

Image via GTA Wiki

To kickstart a Gunrunning business in GTA Online, players first need to purchase a bunker. These are only unlocked when a person becomes a VIP, CEO or Biker Club President. None of these entitlements can be achieved under a million dollars.

A Bunker serves as a base of operations for all Gunrunning related activities. Each Bunker features a Garage Bay, an HQ section, a weapon workshop and research labs. Additional upgrades can be made upon customization and are highly recommended for maximum payout.

Farmhouse Bunker is one of the premium bunkers available for purchase in GTA Online. It's also the most expensive bunker featured in the game, valued at $237,5000. As the name suggests, the bunker is located in an abandoned farmhouse, and the location alone works as a lead generation tool. It can also accommodate up to three vehicles.

On average, it takes seven minutes to produce 1/110 units in the bunker. It will take a full eight hours to pay off the initial cost of investment, which is around $375,000 with full upgrades.

Once the business is running, all the players will have to show up after every 2.5 hours and restock supplies.

The total profit players can make recorded at a whopping $675,000, which means grinders can quickly whip up a passive income of $52,000 in the span of every 60 minutes.