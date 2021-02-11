Players can never have enough money in GTA Online, which is why owning a couple of money-spinning side hustles is so important.

The game features a number of businesses, each more complex than the other. There are two things that players should consider before investing a good chunk of money in a start-up:

The time and effort required for the business to generate a good deal of money. The initial investment cost.

This detailed guide highlights the maximum profit that each business can make in GTA Online.

Maximum income that each business can make in GTA Online

#1 MC Businesses

MC Businesses are a rewarding means of generating income in GTA Online. These businesses are not only fairly affordable but are also geared towards a passive form of income.

To kickstart an MC Business, the player will need to invest in a clubhouse, which will cost the player anywhere from $200,000 to $495,000. The most popular clubhouses appear in Los Santos, the northern side of the map and the southern coast of the Alamo Sea.

There are five MC Businesses in total, which the player can set up from their laptop in the clubhouse.

Document Forgery Office (650,000 - $1,235,000) Weed Farm ($715,000 - $1,358,500) Counterfeit Cash Factory ($845,000 - $1,605,000) Methamphetamine Lab ($910,000 - $1,729,000) Cocaine Lockup ($975,000 - $1,852,500)

The total cost of buying and upgrading all five MC businesses is $9,900,000.

If the player owns all five MC businesses in GTA Online with complete upgrades, they will be able to make $120,000 per hour. The gross profit will amount to $652,000.

It will take about 78 hours for the player to pay off the initial investment.

#2 Special Cargo Warehouse

Special Cargo Warehouses are essentially underground storage units featured in the game, designed to store stolen contraband before it's sold to a high-paying client.

There are three types of Special Cargo Warehouses that GTA Online players can invest in:

Small warehouses ($250,000 - $400,000) - can host 16 crates at a time Medium Warehouses ($880,000 - $1,017,000) - can host 42 crates at a time Large warehouses ($1,900,000 - $3,500,000) - can host 111 crates at a time

Small and medium warehouses run the risk of being attacked by NPCs. Large warehouses in GTA Online are located in safer areas and offer more security, which is why they generate the maximum payout.

Considering that the player owns a large special cargo in GTA Online, here's how much profit they can make from selling the stolen contraband:

Selling 1 crate at a time can generate $1,998,000 - takes 15 hours of grinding Selling 2 crates at a time can generate 1,776,000 - takes 9 hours of grinding Selling 3 crates at a time can generate $1,544,000 - takes 7 hours of grinding

Selling one crate at a time may seem more profitable in numbers, but the time spent on sourcing each crate makes the business a lot more hectic and time-consuming. This is why selling 3 crates at a time is always recommended.

The hourly rate is also considerably higher when 3 crates are sourced together.

Selling 1 crate at a time can generate $132,000 per hour Selling 2 crates at a time can generate $189,000 per hour Selling 3 crates at a time can generate $286,000 per hour.

# 3 Vehicle Cargo Warehouse

A vehicle cargo warehouse works the same way as a special cargo warehouse. However, unlike the latter, players can only own one vehicle cargo warehouse at a time in GTA Online.

A vehicle cargo warehouse is essentially an underground storage facility that allows players to store high-end vehicles until they are sold to a dealer for a hefty profit. Unlike other warehouses in GTA Online, a vehicle cargo warehouse cannot be raided by NPCs or other players.

A standard-range vehicle can net the player a total of $30,000 in GTA Online. A mid-range vehicle can make $50,000, and a top-range vehicle can net the player a whopping $80,000.

To maximize profit, the player should only sell top-range vehicles to high-paying commission officers. However, the system does not allow players to only sell the most expensive vehicles in the warehouse, which is why storing a couple of mid-range and standard vehicles is a good idea to trick the algorithm.

Each sell mission can take around 7-15 minutes, and there's a two-minute cooldown between each mission.

#4 Fully upgraded farmhouse bunker

A fully upgraded farmhouse bunker pretty much runs itself in the game and is, hence, considered the most lucrative means of passive income in GTA Online.

To keep the bunker up and running, the player will have to restock supplies every 2.5 hours and rack up a whopping profit of $52,000 every hour.

Moreover, the Bunker features a special utility vehicle called the MOC, which gives players access to some exclusive GTA Online missions.

#5 The Nightclub

Unlike other businesses in GTA Online, the Nightclub boasts a touch of complexity, featuring more than just the regular source and sell missions.

As such, beginners should consider investing in a bunker or vehicle warehouse before spending a fortune on a Nightclub.

There are seven types of startups that players can initiate with a Nightclub. Each one corresponds with a different type of business.

Cargo and shipments correspond with hangar or crate warehouses. Organic produce corresponds with weed farms. To sport goods, the player will need a bunker. For South American imports, the player will need a cocaine lockup. Pharmaceutical research corresponds with a meth lab. For printing and copying, the player will need a forgery office. Cash creation corresponds with generating counterfeit currency.

There are five technicians in the game that a player can hire, which means the Nightclub supports five products at a time.

The income generated from the Nightclub in GTA Online depends heavily on how well the production is optimized, but players can make roughly $60,000 per hour.