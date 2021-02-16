Top 3 weapons under $200k for beginners in GTA Online

If the weapons featured in GTA Online were made legal in the real world, no one would have lived to see the light of the day.

Not only are these weapons capable of annihilating anything and anyone in their path, but they are also super creative - from design to performance. The Ceramic Pistol, for instance, is made from ceramic parts to resist the penetrating power of X-rays and other metal detectors. The Widowmaker, on the other hand, is a powerful machine gun that dooms the enemy with a crippling jet of laser light.

This article talks about the 3 best weapons players can acquire in GTA Online for under $200k.

Best weapons under $200k for GTA Online beginners

#3 The Homing Launcher

The Homing Launcher is one of the most destructive weapons featured in GTA Online and in an online lobby, rival forces barely stand a chance against it.

The Homing Launcher has an incredibly long range and is capable of chasing down fighter jets with equal valor. Not only is this devastating weapon great at following the target for a long time but it's also super fast in performance.

A single missile shot from the Homing Launcher is capable of obliterating the enemy and disabling any aircraft, making it one of the best weapons to use against weaponized helicopters and armored airplanes.

The Homing Launcher can be found or stolen in the game. It can also be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $75,000.

#2 Minigun

Manufactured by Coil, the minigun is one of the most powerful weapons featured in GTA Online. Even insanely expensive weapons like the Widowmaker take inspiration from the devastating power of the minigun.

As the name of the weapon indicates, the minigun boasts a compact design and is not as cumbersome to wield as other high-end weapons. The Unholy Hellbringer, for example, is just as powerful as the minigun, but it's not easy to carry around.

The minigun is capable of annihilating every vehicle in its vicinity in a mere second. Unarmored vehicles don't even stand a chance against this weapon.

The minigun can be stolen or found in GTA Online. It can also be purchased from Ammu-Nation for $47,000.

#1 Heavy Revolver MK II

The Heavy Revolver MK II is 50% faster than the default Heavy Revolver featured in GTA Online and also deals 25% more damage per shot (from 160 to 200). A single shot from the Heavy Revolver MK II is enough to destroy the rotor blades of a helicopter.

The Heavy Revolver can be equipped with either a Small Scope or Holographic Sight to improve zoom level and take shots from a distance. It can also be fitted with a compensator to reduce recoil for stealth kills.

The Heavy Revolver MK II can be unlocked by upgrading the default Heavy Revolver to the modified variant at the Weapon Workshop in GTA Online.