5 most difficult missions in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is perhaps the darkest and most challenging domain in the GTA world.

From deadly heists to gut-twisting contact missions, GTA San Andreas is nothing if not a perilous, risky, enthralling adventure. So, not all missions in the game are designed for novices.

Some missions in GTA San Andreas are not only super exciting but also very difficult to complete. Fans would agree that much of the joy of the game boils down to these aspects of the game.

This article talks about some of the most difficult GTA San Andreas missions the players could venture into to have an unforgettable time.

Five most demanding missions in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Robbing Uncle Sam

Image via gta wiki

While the name of this mission hints at a fun little task, such a presumption on the part of the player could not possibly be more wrong. Robbing Uncle Sam is no easy feat, neither in the game nor in real life.

In this GTA San Andreas mission, the player does not only have to deal with numerous angry soldiers raging bullet after bullet but also load up crate after crate in a warehouse. All this while protecting Ryder, who is plagued by two aggravating problems: laziness and the susceptibility of getting shot to death.

Advertisement

#4 - OG Loc

Image via ZMooonchild, YouTube

A friend in need is a friend indeed, right? This mission will probably make the player never believe in such sayings ever again.

In this mission, the player is tasked with helping a friend called Jeffrey, who just got out of prison.

For some reason, Jeffrey seems keen on committing a crime as grave as murder right after being released from jail. Not a smart move.

What makes this mission so tricky is that the player has to chase Jeffrey on a motorcycle through the narrow streets of San Andreas at top speed while trying not to get shot.

This GTA San Andreas mission tests the driving skills of the player in the most brutal way possible.

#3 - Freefall

Advertisement

Image via L Rull

Flying is supposed to be fun, but not in GTA San Andreas.

Freefall is one of those missions in which the player would prefer freefalling to death than reach the satisfaction of completion.

In freefall, the player has to chase the fastest plane in GTA San Andreas in the slowest aircraft in existence because being able to drive cranky vehicles is an important skill, right?

#2 - Wrong side of the track

Thirsty Hyene

Getting through the wrong side of the track in GTA San Andreas is a big feat and one that is unlikely to happen at the very first shot.

In this mission, the player teams up with the worst partner in crime, Big Poppa, who cannot stop firing impulsively in every which direction just for the heck of it.

What's worse, the player relies on this Al character, who make the mission as frustratingly hard as possible.

#1 - End of the line

Advertisement

Image via Grillstreifengesicht

End of the line is the last mission of GTA San Andreas and the developers, rightfully so, made it particularly challenging.

It features all the typical GTA tasks for the player to enjoy — killing cops, beating the heck out of virtual goons, driving SWAT tanks, blasting skyscrapers, and whatnot.

To make matters worse, the player also has to save Smoke within a tight time limit, which is never fun.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.