Why players should own the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online

Blasting people into smithereens is always fun, but doing it with a beam of laser light makes for the ultimate GTA Online experience.

Machine guns have always fascinated GTA Online players. However, the introduction of plasma rifles turned Grand Theft Auto into one of the most unforgettable video games in the history of the virtual universe.

Released on January 8, 2019, as part of the 1.46 Arena War update, the Unholy Hellbringer set every lobby in GTA Online on fire.

This article highlights the most significant features of the Unholy Hellbringer so players can decide for themselves whether it's worth all the hype in GTA Online.

Why should players own the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online?

The Unholy Hellbringer is a square-shaped plasma rifle equipped with three barrels and a powerful ammo magazine. The side of the machine gun has three mysterious alien-head symbols. According to players, these symbols are either there for style or to represent kill counts.

The Unholy Hellbringer hosts an incredible ammo capacity of 9999 which makes it a much more powerful weapon than its competitors. The Combat MG, which often stands shoulder to shoulder with the Unholy Hellbringer, only hosts an ammo capacity of 100.

Unlike the Combat MG, players will never have to reload the Unholy Hellbringer. This means those virtual goons in GTA Online will barely stand a chance against the devastating power of this plasma rifle.

Moreover, the lightning effect of the Unholy Hellbringer is not as vibrant as other plasma guns, which draws less unwanted attention towards the player. The modest lightning effect of the gun prevents helicopters and drivers from taking a direct shot at the player.

The Unholy Hellbringer can fire 12 shots per second and eliminate 50 agents in about 39.04 seconds. Moreover, it can destroy cars and rhino tanks in mere seconds.

This powerful machine gun can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $449,000.