Why players should own the Widowmaker in GTA Online

In a world as fraught with peril as GTA Online, players can either blow the enemy apart or be blown into pieces. This is where lethal and devastating weapons like the Widowmaker come in.

The name of the Widowmaker alone should be enough to send people running for the hills. However, in GTA Online, nobody enters the den of the enemy without being armed to the teeth.

Though the virtual market offers a bunch of options, choosing the right weapon in the game is not exactly a walk in the park. There are so many things that the player needs to consider before paying through the nose for an insanely expensive weapon. This, in itself, is a nuisance. GTA Online weapons, like everything else in the game, do not come for peanuts.

This article takes a look at one of the most pricey and popular weapons in the game: the Widowmaker.

Why should players get the Widowmaker in GTA Online?

The Widowmaker was released on January 8, 2019, and was added to the game as part of the Arena War update.

This plasma machine gun is heavily based on the infamous minigun. Both share the same features and even use the same ammunition. The only major difference between the two is the futuristic design and build of the Widowmaker, which sets it apart from most weapons in the game.

The Widowmaker comes equipped with an ammo capacity of 9999 and, just like the minigun, can shoot at a maximum range of 120 meters.

It takes about 12 body shots to kill the opponent with the Widowmaker. Although this may sound like a big number, due to the insanely high fire rate of the machine gun, 12 body shots barely take 0.22 seconds in GTA Online.

The Widowmaker comes equipped with the highest fire rate in GTA Online, recorded at approximately 3000 RPM. Due to the sharp accuracy of the machine gun, it is probably the most deadly weapon seen in the history of the game.

The Widowmaker can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $449,000.