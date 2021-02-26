3 fastest GTA online cars and their real-life inspirations:

GTA Online never fails to leave players in awe when it comes to lightening-fast, futuristic cars inspired by real-life vehicles.

Some missions in the game merely require a decent car with satisfactory acceleration and a couple of pistols, while others cannot be nailed without a super-fast car and a lethal weapon like the minigun.

This article talks about some of the best cars featured in GTA Online and their real-life inspiration.

Image via GTA Wiki

Fastest cars in GTA Online:

#3 The Pfister 811:

While GTA Online may offer a plethora of cars to choose from, none quite outclass the Pfister 811 when it comes to speed.

The Pfister 811 is a two-door supercar, inspired by the Porsche 918 Hypercar and the Koenigsegg Regera.

Recorded at a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), the Pfister 811 is one of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online. Moreover, the car boasts great acceleration, nimble handling, and amazing traction.

The Pfister 811 may not be the best choice for stunt races as it tends to produce understeer when tackling unexpected curves.

All in all, the Pfister 811 is a must-have vehicle in GTA Online, especially if the player loves beating friends and fellow players in impromptu races along long straights. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,135,000.

#2 Bravado Banshee 900R:

The Bravado Banshee 900R is essentially an upgraded variant of the original Banshee, which takes real-life inspiration from Hennessey Viper Venom 1000, Dodge Viper, Mazda RX-7 and Aston Martin DB9.

The Banshee is recorded at a top speed of 107 mph and comes equipped with smooth handling and amazing acceleration.

When upgraded, the car experiences a significant improvement in performance as well as speed. With the EMS upgrade 4, the Bravado Banshee produces a top speed of 124 mph / 199.6 km/h.

It can be purchased from Benny's Original Motor Works for $565,000 in GTA Online.

#1 The Ocelot Pariah:

The real-life inspiration for the magnificent Ocelot Pariah is the Ferrari 812 Superfast and the Aston Martin V12 Zagato.

Recorded at a statistical top speed of 110 mph/177 km/h, this lightning-fast car has absolutely no match in GTA Online. The Ocelot Pariah can also be upgraded to boast better speed and acceleration in GTA Online.

The Ocelot Pariah can be bought from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,420,000.